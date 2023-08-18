at Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Emus 12.9 (81) d Demons 3.2 (20)
Bungaree 2nd (13 wins, 2 losse, 1 bye)
Skipton 6th (11 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Demons
Bungaree has an opportunity to claim the Central Highlands Football League minor premiership as a prelude to the finals.
The Demons are not focused on it, but it would be a fitting reward for a season in which they have improved in leaps and bounds.
To overtake Springbank, which has a bye, and go to the top they need to defeat Skipton at Bungaree on Saturday and pick up more than two percent.
All Bungaree will have its eye on is the win and anything else will be a bonus a week out from finals.
This will be an ideal hit-out for Bungaree and Skipton.
Each has had ups and downs in the latter stages of the season and this is the last chance to iron out any issues.
OTHER NEWS
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the finals-like match-up would be a perfect setting to work on the Demons game.
He said having got this far it was all about ensuring they were best placed to take advantage of a season's work.
Bungaree has gradually been getting players back from injury and other commitments, but will have players watching from the sidelines.
Defender Joel Gallagher makes a long awaited return.
Recruited from East Point this season, he has not played seniors since round six and Waight said his presence down back could not be underestimated.
There is still no Ben Dodd (quadricep) who has not played since 12, but expected to be fit for the opening week of finals.
Bungaree has also chosen to rest Lachie Thornton, who has not missed a game this season, and Tom Wakefield to freshen them up.
Alex Twaddle returns for the Emus after missing one week.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNGAREE
In: Joel Gallagher, Robbie Emerson-Jones, Tom Gough
Out: Tom Wakefield, Lachlan Thornton, Simon Butler
SKIPTON
In: Alex Twaddle,
Out: Josh Peters
at Learmonth Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Roos 13.6 (84) d Lakies 7.10 (52)
Learmonth 10th (7 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Waubra 16th (1 wins, 13 loss, 1 draw, 1)
SELECTION: Lakies
This time last year Learmonth and Waubra were preparing for finals.
It is a different story this time around with each searching for consolation wins for first-year coaches Jake Dunne and Trav Ford.
The Lakies and Roos have a great rivalry and neither will want to give up bragging rights, given it is the last thing they can take out of the season.
Learmonth is without James Laidlaw, who has had no luck with injury, but does given Jack Treweek his second senior game of the season - his only other being in round one.
Waubra also gives Riley Taylor his first senior game since the opening round.
TEAM CHANGES
LEARMONTH
In: Cooper Andrews, Noah McIntosh, Jack Treweek
Out: James Crilly, James Laidlaw, Harley Hunter
WAUBRA
In: Jackson Kinna, Ashley Baldwinson, Riley Taylor
Out: Caleb McGrath, Jack Conroy, Dylan Page
at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Towners 12.10 (82) d Cats 2.2 (14)
Dunnstown 7th (10 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn 8th (10 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION Towners
Dunnstown and Newlyn each warm up for elimination finals.
Up to this point Dunnstown has not been able to reach the same heights as last season, but there is still time.
The Towners have won their past six games and heavily scored throughout the sequence.
Newlyn has been a much more defensive unit - not kicking big scores, but at the same time restricting rivals.
The Cats are not going to find it any easier to score without coach Marcus Darmody, who is being rested.
They will be strengthened by the return of Jackson Starcevich and Chris Giampaolo though
Dunnstown has also chosen to manage Mitch Tuddenham and Kain Dickson, but get back Pat Britt and Josh Calvitto.
TEAM CHANGES
DUNNSTOWN
In: Pat Britt, Josh Calvitto
Out: Mitch Tuddenham, Kain Dickson
NEWLYN
In: Jackson Starcevich, Chris Giampaolo
Out: Marcus Darmody, Sam Corboy
at Victoria Park, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Bombers 9.10 (64) d Bulldogs 5.9 (39)
Daylesford 14th (2 wins, 12 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Buninyong 9th (7 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Bombers
Buninyong should finish the season on a high.
The Bombers' season shaped up as a replica of 2022 as they left their run at the finals late.
However, the improved Bungaree and Carngham-Linton proved to be the stumbling blocks - leaving Buninyong with an early finish to its campaign.
The Bombers get back boom recruit Aiden Domic after hamstring trouble and he will keen to finish an impressive season strongly.
Daylesford has again struggled, unable to keep pace pacer with some of the competition's improvers.
The Bulldogs would have hoped to be right up with the likes of Buninyong, but it has not happened.
First-year recruit Luke Said plays for the first time for Daylesford since breaking an ankle in round two.
TEAM CHANGES
DAYLESFORD
In: Aaron Smith, Chris Peart, Luke Said
Out: Jake Briggs, Andrew Monaghan, Adam Leonard
BUNINYONG
In: Aiden Domic, Abraham Grant, Tyler Mookhoek,
Out: Flynn Bartrouney, Jack Coffey, Morgan Turner
at Gordon Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Eagles 21.18 (144) d Blues 1.5 (11)
Gordon 3rd (13 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Ballan 15th (2 wins, 13 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
Gordon has its last hit-out before taking its premiership defence to the next level during the finals.
The Eagles have paced themselves all year.
They have had constant injury issues, but have always appeared comfortabe and measured.
Gordon is doing all it can to leave nothing to chance, choosing to rest players.
This was scheduled to be a home game for Ballan, but as has been the case since 2021 the Blues have been unable to play at their ground owning to construction works.
First-year coach Shannan Broadbent has had to ride the ups and downs of a testing season.
This is not going to be an easy end to 2023 for Ballan.
TEAM CHANGES
GORDON
In: to be confirmed
Out: Sam Griffiths, Jarryd Graham, Brendan Sutcliffe, Jesse Lampi
BALLAN
In: Jay Homewood, Ben Kennedy, Joe Bradley
Out: Kobe Heafield, Zacc Price, Hayden Thompson
at Doug Lindsay Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Burras 17.15 (177) d Wickers 6.11 (47)
Creswick 13th (4 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye)
Hepburn 4th (12 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Burras
Creswick will best remember this season as the year AFL great Gary Ablett lined up for it.
That day certainly gave the Wickers a lift, but wins have not been easy to come by.
This clash is going to be as tough as any.
Hepburn is flying.
The Burras are the most settled side in the competition - not even going down the path of resting players.
Their total focus has been to peak in time for the finals and they are well on the way to doing that.
Creswick has named Bradley Castleman for his first senior appearance since 2021.
Hepburn under-18 player Lochie Johns has been selected on an extended interchange to be in the running for his senior debut.
TEAM CHANGES
CRESWICK
In: Nathan Strugnell, Bradley Castleman
Out: Jarrod McIntyre
HEPBURN
In: Lochie Johns
at Snake Valley, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 - Magpies 15.18 (108) d Saints 2.3 (15)
Carngham-Linton 5th (11 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Clunes 11th (5 wins, 10 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Saints
Carngham-Linton is keen to get back into fornm.
The Saints have suffered two big losses to Gordon and Hepburn in the past two rounds.
They are not alone in being on the end of that double, but now now need to rest in readiness for finals.
Clunes has made it tough for quite a few teams, but most of those big efforts have been at home.
The return of Nick O'Brien will give Carngham-Linton a big lift and with finals to come it should be more than enough to see it a winner again.
TEAM CHANGES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Nick O'Brien, Austin McPherson, Matt Knight
Out: Lachie Grigg, Hayden Blower, Jarrod O'Brien
CLUNES
In: Khyal Thompson (round 8), Aiden Thompson (round 10), Matthew Ryan (under-18s r7
Out: Tom Muir, Luke Saligari, Lachlan Wrigley
at Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 17, 2022 -Grasshoppers 21.13 (139) d Crows 7.3 (45)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 13 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12th (4 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
No one likes to go through a season without a win.
So imagine how desperate Beaufort will be to get on the board against Rokewood-Corindhap in the CHFL at Beaufort on Saturday.
Adding to the Crows' frustration has been that they have twice gone as close as possible without getting the job done - drawing with Daylesford and Waubra.
In each case they led at three quarter time, only to be run down.
Beaufort put in a power of work in the pre-season, getting in quality and experience by way of the likes of Ryan Luke and Mitch Jolly in an expansive recruiting campaign.
Can the Crows break the ice against the Grasshoppers?
It cannot be completely ruled out.
Like Beaufort, Rokewood-Corindhap has also come up well short of where it had hoped to be and goes into this last home and away encounter with only four wins to its name.
The Grasshoppers are going to be right on their game to ensure they go out on a winning note.
TEAM CHANGES
BEAUFORT
In: Dempsey Wenn
Out: Laurie Megne
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Dan Christie, Max Campana. Patrick Haberfield
Out: Connor Parkin, Jack Buttler, Josh Gray
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.