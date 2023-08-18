The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL R17 preview: last hit-out befoire finals | team changes

DB
By David Brehaut
August 18 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BUNGAREE V SKIPTON

at Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.