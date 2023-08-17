Repairs are finished on a 1.3km stretch of the Midland Highway, after 2022's flooding damaged much of the road surface.
Works on the section of road between Gheringhap and Bannockburn officially finished on Tuesday after a $15 million flood repair "blitz" began in early 2023.
The works follow the completion of repairs to the highway between Bannockburn and Meredith, and south of Elaine.
Much of the road surface had to be torn up after the flooding, which saw towns like Skipton inundated with water.
Other flood recovery projects in the region include repairs to the Linton-Piggoreet Bridge, which will be conducted by Fulton Hogan following a tender process.
Kopkes Road in Haddon, on the border of the City of Ballarat and Golden Plains Shire, will be widened around the road curves and improved drainage will be implemented.
Council officers reccomended the tender go to Begbies Contracting, a construction company based in Delacombe.
The work on the 1.9 kilometre stretch of road is expected to cost $931,550 and will be funded using the federal government's Roads to Recovery Program.
