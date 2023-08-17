Six ways to improve your credit score

If you want to take out a loan improving your credit score should be the first thing on your list. This article offers six tips to help you improve yours. Picture Shutterstock

Maintaining a strong credit rating can help you qualify for higher loan amounts.



Because of this, taking steps to fix your credit rating now can make it easier for you to secure approval for home loans once the time comes for you to start house hunting.



If you have plans to take out a car or home loan in the near future, then chances are you've been considering how best to grow your credit score.



We've outlined six of the top methods you can use to help grow your credit score from suboptimal to perfectly suited to accommodate all of life's largest expenses.



Read on to help you kickstart your credit repair process.

1. Think carefully when applying for any credit cards

First, it's important to keep in mind that cutting up your credit cards isn't a necessary step in this process - because not all credit cards are the same.



Some are accompanied by features, cashback offers, or rewards programs that may not be offered by other companies.



So it definitely pays to compare credit cards before ruling these financial assets out altogether.



With a little savvy spending and financial planning, you can really make your credit cards work for you, accruing rewards that can then be put towards other purchases or even towards flights and holiday deals.

It's important to note that credit scores also take into consideration your ability to maintain relationships or accounts with credit or loan providers.



This means that having a credit card can actually be beneficial for your credit score, as having records of paying back loans on time can naturally make you a more attractive loan applicant in the future.

2. Assess your credit score as it currently stands

Of course, even if you do have a stable financial history, it's still common to find anomalies in credit reports.



This is because the process of calculating credit scores is complex and multifaceted, drawing data from a variety of sources across the public and private sectors.

That's why all consumers are advised to assess their credit score periodically, just to ensure that there are no errors in their credit report that may go on to negatively impact their overall rating.



You can see your credit score and download a report through a number of different credit reporting agencies in Australia, including Equifax (or 'Veda') and Experian.

If you believe that you have found an anomaly or error in your credit report that may be affecting your score, consider consulting with a financial specialist for confirming this anomaly.



This specialist can then help you request a correction on your credit report through the credit reporting agency that had supplied that report.



Contrastingly, you can even request this correction independently, so long as you have the right personal documents ready to provide evidence that backs up your amendment request.

3. Allocate money towards bills every month/quarter

Just as maintaining loan accounts and staying on top of monthly credit payments can help build your credit score, so too can paying all your other personal bills on time.



All personal bill payments like your mobile phone plan, utility bills, and even your home internet bills can impact your credit rating, so long as the bills are in your name.

Because of this, paying your bills late can actually negatively affect your credit score.



The more overdue bills you have, the more damage is done to the health of your personal credit report.



This is why many savvy spenders set up a separate bank account that's specifically used for bill payments.



Filling this bank account can be as simple as allocating 5 per cent of your paycheck every week towards building up this bill reserve.

With this method in place, you'll find that you should have enough to cover your monthly or quarterly bills, all without having to actively think about upcoming bill repayments.



When it comes to financial management, the best solutions are autonomous ones that allow you to live your life.



After all, nobody likes to think about their debt or even the size of their savings account on a daily basis.

4. Keep measures in place so you don't forget to pay your bills

Speaking of 'autonomous solutions', it can be all too easy to simply forget to make bill repayments when life gets too hectic.



Things like work deadlines, school assignments, a death in the family, and even planning a holiday, can make it easy for us to forget when we've received an email bill from our electricity company, our internet providers, or any of the other institutions that we find ourselves processing payments for every month.

If you are at all concerned about forgetting about your bills and accidentally adding records of late payments to your credit report, then why not implement a few measures to help you keep track of all your upcoming payments with ease?



Things like setting up calendar notifications on your phone for payment due dates can make a world of difference when it comes to staying on top of your bill repayments.

Similarly, setting up direct debit or bill auto-pay that points to your bill repayment bank account can also further automate your payment process. Work smarter, not harder!

5. Maintain a few types of credit

Managing a diverse range of financial assets can also help you present yourself as an ideal candidate for a loan.



That's why many credit reporting agencies also take your collection of credit accounts into consideration when calculating your credit score.



So it stands to reason that by maintaining a few different types of credit accounts or loans over the long term, you can help boost your credit score even further in the lead up to your applying for bigger loans.

If you take out a car loan when you enter the workforce and are able to pay it off in full before you start looking into the property market, the record of your successful car loan will likely have increased your credit score significantly.



So if you want to get yourself a car before you buy a house, well it's actually not a bad idea.

Keep in mind, however, that maintaining a few types of credit can increase your risks of accidentally accruing debt. Heed our first little piece of advice and think carefully and critically whenever you apply for any additional loans or credit cards.

6. Lower the limit on your credit cards

Finally, if you're at all worried about overspending with your credit cards or other credit types, why not consider lowering the spending limit on these tools?



Lowering the limit on your credit cards can not only help you keep a tight watch over your spending, but it can also help ensure that your debt stays to a minimum and doesn't grow above your repayment capabilities.

You can even try lowering your limits gradually, just to help ease into the process and make your switch to budgeting a lot easier.



Lowering your limits gradually can also be a lot more sustainable than quitting cold turkey, and even cutting up your cards altogether.

Remember that credit reports also include all the instances where you've applied for credit cards, so the more credit applications you've filed, the less stable your credit rating is likely to be.



Once again, you can help keep your financial history balanced (and your credit score nice and low) but investing in just a few high-value credit cards and maintaining these credit accounts for a prolonged period of time.



At the end of the day, credit scores are calculated just as much on the stability of your financial history as they are on your debt and spending habits.

