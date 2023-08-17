The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Shannon Jeffrey faces Supreme Court for Kobie Parfitt killing

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"She mattered."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.