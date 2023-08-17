"She mattered."
Two words from the mother of Kobie Parfitt has described the devastating loss her family continues to experience following the Ballarat woman's killing.
Shannon Jeffrey, 34, faced a plea hearing in the Victorian Supreme Court on a charge of manslaughter, after she killed Ms Parfitt following a dispute over stolen possessions.
Jeffrey pleaded guilty to manslaughter after an earlier murder charge was dropped.
In court, Ms Parfitt's mother - alongside other family members - read a victim impact statement which expressed the immense grief she still feels after her daughter's death.
"A poor choice doesn't mean she deserved this treatment," she said.
"A part of me died the day Kobie died, but she lives on in her children and grandchildren."
"Whatever she [Jeffrey] is sentenced to will never be enough for us, no remorse has ever been shown by any of the people guilty, we know the truth, we know what happened."
The court heard that during November 2019, Jeffrey moved belongings into Ms Parfitt's home, but not long after was subsequently arrested and imprisoned for four months.
During her incarceration, Jeffrey made phone calls - which were recorded - to several people that showed increasing levels of anger towards Ms Parfitt as she believed she had sold some of her possessions, including a child's motorbike.
On January 11, 2020, Jeffrey called her mother to tell her about the items she believed were stolen.
"F--kin skunk, I knew she'd do this, I f--kin knew it," she said.
Over the following months, in phone calls Jeffrey became increasingly aggressive towards Ms Parfitt, who she also accused of being responsible for her arrest and imprisonment.
In the weeks leading up to her release, Jeffrey made numerous phone calls to people where she described Ms Parfitt as a "guilty dog", "a liar", and a "f---ing goose".
On April 16, 2020, over the phone she told an associate she was planning to go to Ms Parfitt's home upon release.
"I'm gonna walk there, and I'm gonna f---ing go off my head," she said.
"I don't care, I'll run, I'll f---ing chase her down, this dog."
Jeffrey was released from prison the following day.
What followed was a period of intimidation, where Ms Parfitt feared for her life, and made arrangements - including the booking of a storage facility in Brown Hill - to move out of her home.
In the early hours of April 27, 2020, Jeffrey and multiple associates entered Ms Parfitt's home, where they spent about three hours loading up a car with Ms Parfitt's possessions.
The following day, April 28, 2020, a member of the public would witness Ms Parfitt enter her home after she spent a period of time sitting in a car on the street.
This would be the last time Ms Parfitt was seen alive by a member of the public.
Jeffrey would subsequently tell two witnesses that she had killed Ms Parfitt and tied her up to make it look like she had hanged herself in a suicide.
After becoming concerned about evidence on Ms Parfitt's body, Jeffrey and 33-year-old Brendon James Prestage dumped her corpse in a Snake Valley mineshaft.
In May 2020, Jeffrey moved her belongings into Ms Parfitt's home, after she contacted the landlord and real estate agent and told them Ms Parfitt had moved to Queensland.
Ms Parfitt's body was eventually found on December 22, 2020, following an extended police search, and on January 29, 2021, Jeffrey was arrested and charged with killing Ms Parfitt.
One of Ms Parfitt's aunties told the court she continually re-lived the circumstance - as if in a horror film - of her niece's death, and that the family had been subjected to further suffering by the rumours Jeffrey spread about Ms Parfitt relocating to Queensland.
"She meant the world to the faces you see here today," she said.
"She was my niece, but she was more like a sister, her voice, her smile, [and] her laughter is every memory of my childhood."
"She was loved and she deserves justice."
Defence counsel for Jeffrey said her guilty plea demonstrated an acceptance of responsibility, and "genuine remorse" for the killing.
"She believes she should be in custody for what she has done, and acknowledges it was her fault, and she should have been honest about what had occurred earlier," they said.
They said while Jeffrey had killed Ms Parfitt in a dangerous and unlawful assault, there was no evidence that a weapon was used or that it went for a long or protracted period of time.
The court also heard that Jeffrey had a traumatic past, and had battled addictions which included the daily use of cannabis since she was 12-years-old and methamphetamine use from 18.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Crown prosecutor Jeremy McWilliams said there were several factors which made the case a severe example of manslaughter, including the "cruel process of deception" which Jeffrey had subjected the family to by saying Ms Parfitt was in Queensland.
Justice Michael Croucher said Jeffrey had subjected the family to a "horrible" ordeal.
"As one of the family members said, I accept you can't really know [what it's like] unless you've been through it," he said.
"You can imagine and sympathise, but you can only do your best to try and put yourself in their shoes, and it's virtually impossible to do so."
He adjourned the matter until September 8 for sentencing, and Jeffrey was remanded to custody.
Co-accused Prestage was released from prison earlier in 2023 after pleading guilty to assisting an offender by moving the body.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.