The vast landscapes of the Argentina's remote Andean alpine region remind Ballarat photographer Ian Kemp of the transience of individual human life - something he hopes viewers of his exhibition Neverlasting also take away from his work.
"It's an incredible landscape with everything from salt flats, lots of volcanoes, lots of unusual landforms, sand dunes, pumice desert, no trees, it's like no other place I've been," he said.
"There are very few people, the villages are very small, the conditions can be very, very harsh, yet strangely it doesn't feel empty."
Mr Kemp's exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat's Backspace gallery is part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and features images of a much-anticipated expedition to the La Puna region in Argentina's north west.
That trip, and Neverlasting, represent a "closing of the circle" for the Soldiers Hill resident who came to photography late in life.
In 2015, when he was a third-year student completing an advanced diploma of photography, Mr Kemp walked into the BIFB office to register for what was then the fringe exhibition, and walked out as volunteer coordinator.
Later, as he checked on volunteers, he walked past the old Backspace gallery and saw a large photograph from Silvi Glattauer of a landscape in Argentina, and knew he had to buy it.
He also walked past the gallery space that now houses his work, and aspired to one day exhibit there.
After later completing a workshop with Ms Glattauer, he signed up to travel with her to Argentina on a photographic expedition but it was cancelled because of COVID.
The images in Neverlasting, and a separate BIFB exhibition at Mr Jones Dining, show the vast landscapes the touring group encountered on their recent trip.
"What you feel when you are there is how inconsequential individual human life is, but collectively it is not so," he said.
"The subject of my work is the general transience of human life, but the context in this particular case in the landscape of La Puna."
IN OTHER NEWS
The challenge was translating the vast landscapes they encountered into images that conveyed the true nature of what he saw.
"How do you show something so vast that sits inside the sensor of a camera and through the lens. It's really hard to try and get a sense of not only what it looks like but what it feels like ... a sense of human life measured against landscape."
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from August 26 to October 22.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.