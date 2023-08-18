Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
BFNL ROUND 17 FIXTURE
North Ballarat has the bye in round 17.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 8, 2023 - Darley 11.10 (76) d Melton 8.17 (65)
Melton will welcome back Ryan Carter to its round 17 line-up as the league's leading goal kicker returns from a concussion sustained against Melton South.
Following Liam Carter's successful return in Melton's round 15 clash against Sunbury, it means the Carter brothers will line up alongside each other for the first time since round eight, the last time the Bloods played Darley.
Adrian Monitto also returns to Melton's side for the trip to Darley Park, while Ben Archard misses.
Darley duo in Shane Page and Matt Denham, who were rested last week against Melton South, come straight back into the Devils' squad which enjoyed an injury-free win against the Panthers.
Darley coach Dan Jordan was excited to go head-to-head with the ladder leading Bloods.
"It should be a really good contest," Jordan said.
"They (Melton) are refreshed coming off the bye and are playing some impressive footy.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge."
Darley is the only Ballarat Football Netball League side to take down the reigning premiers this season.
The Devils claimed an 11-point win against an inaccurate Bloods outfit in round eight, with the Bloods losing some key players during the MacPherson Park clash.
Melton comes into the round 17 clash well rested, with Aaron Tymms side enjoying the bye last week.
Darley cruised past Melton South by 212 points in its most recent match-up.
Second-placed Darley hosts Melton at Darley Park on Saturday, August 19 at 2.15pm.
At CE Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, 2023 - East Point 14.20 (104) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
Redan's shock loss to Ballarat last week kept East Point's finals hopes alive as the Roos aim to stay level with the Lions with a win against Lake Wendouree.
A loss would mean season over for East Point, unless it manages to overcome North Ballarat for the second time this season in round 18.
The Roos will win, but so too will Redan, meaning the finals race is heading to the last round of the season.
At City Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 11, 2023 - Redan 24.30 (174) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
Izaac Grant booted 10 goals when these two sides met as Melton South returns to Ballarat for the first time since round eight.
Redan will enjoy a much-needed win after last week's surprise result against Ballarat as the Lions' battle with East Point looks destined for a final-round finish.
Gary Learmonth's side has percentage in its favour against East Point and will further add to it this weekend.
At Marty Busch Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 5, 2023 - Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Ballarat 6.3 (39)
Sebastopol is still a chance to finish in the top two, but third place is often just as beneficial in the BFNL finals.
The Burra snuck past East Point and will not be taking Ballarat lightly following the Swans' big win against Redan last week.
Ballarat cannot play finals, but the Swans can certainly shake up the finals picture with some upsets, as they did in round 16.
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2023 - Sunbury 14.17 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 9.6 (60)
Bacchus Marsh showed how far it is progressed this season with a 92-point thumping against Lake Wendouree last week.
Finals-bound Sunbury will prove an entirely different challenge, but Jason Williams side has impressed over the last month.
The Lions can lock up a finals spot with a win over the Marsh on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
