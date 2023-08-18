A chance to feel normal is what the program Meals for Change brings at-risk young people in Ballarat.
The program, which has been running for eight years co-ordinated by Jen Pollard, allows members to go to several cafes around town and get a meal with a $3 contribution.
They are given a card, much like one used for coffee stamps, and are able to get a meal worth up to $15 while putting $3 towards it. The remainder is paid by Ms Pollard through the program, mostly funded through philanthropic grants and Uniting.
"There is dignity in their contribution," Ms Pollard said.
"It's not a handout, it's a hand up. It does a lot more than feed the belly, that's the immediate things, but you're feeding the heart and the brain as well."
This act of everyday brings a sense of connection to young people at risk, Ms Pollard said.
"The Central Highlands Homelessness Alliance have identified young people were underrepresented in people who come forward seeking help," she said.
"People can be referred or self-referred. It might be they are homeless, at-risk of homelessness have significant financial issues, or be very socially isolated."
The wider impact of this simple meal program was the ability for Ms Pollard to connect at-risk young people to services.
She said this program was about preventative action and early intervention.
"The food is the hook, we know that but once we've developed a relationship with them, building confidence and trust, I can then refer them on to other programs and services, or support them through other things," Ms Pollard said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Through surveys members fill out when they receive a stamp card, and again when they receive a new one after 12 uses, Ms Pollard is able to see the impact the meals have on young people.
"I'm happy that we increase their nutritional intake and their meal frequency, it terrifies me how many of them don't eat regularly, but more importantly, there's a confidence that comes with stepping into a café in Ballarat," she said.
"They see it as a real privilege. They talk about a reason to get up, it's a reason to go out, and it boosts their confidence."
Ms Pollard said in the survey she often reads how the members "feel normal" being able to walk into a café to have a coffee, or a meal.
More people are using the Meals For Change program as well, and Ms Pollard said they averaged around 80 people but now have 102.
"We've had a significant increase in people coming to the program," she said.
The cafes and dining places selected are all scoped out as welcoming places including Black Sheep on Sturt, Black Vault, Saigon Vietnam Noodle House, Savoy Coffee Lounge and Schnitz.
One café who has been with the program since its inception is Beechworth Bakery.
Manager Wendy Dovaston said the program aligned with the values of the café.
"We like to be apart of the community and help others in the community," she said.
"It's nice for them to be able to come in for a coffee, be surrounded by other people and be apart of the community."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.