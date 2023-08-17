Homicide Squad detectives have charged a man with murder after the death of a 40-year-old mother from the Bacchus Marsh suburb of Darley.
The woman was fatally injured at a property in Grevillea Crescent Hoppers Crossing on August 3.
Police have confirmed a 51-year-old Hoppers Crossing man was charged on Thursday, August 17.
The man has been under police guard in hospital for two weeks and officers confirmed they would facilitate a bedside remand hearing on Thursday afternoon.
Police said it was believed the two parties were known to each other.
Due to the nature of the hearing, it was not accessible to the public.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
