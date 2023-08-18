A dog breeding farm north east of Ballan has been given the green light, after the landowner gave an impassioned plea to Moorabool councillors.
George Portelli told Wednesday's development committee meeting he was battling multiple issues - including high voltage transmission lines - to move his home from suburban Brookfield (Melton) to his 21-hectare lot on Myrniong-Korobeit Road.
"We've had a pretty hard time of late with AusNet," he said.
"We've given them our plans and they've chosen to go through our land - directly over it.
"It's been a tough couple of years.
"We just hope today we can resolve some of this."
Moorabool Council staff recommended rejecting the proposed four-bedroom house, dog yards and dog breeding shed/office as it would lead to a proliferation of homes close to each other in a water catchment area, 1.5km from Pykes Creek Reservoir.
However an amended recommendation was passed, approving the plan with a long list of conditions.
The proposal would see up to six breeding Staffordshire Bull Terriers producing three litters a year.
The land would also continue to be used for cattle grazing.
"We want to move my family onto the farm we bought a few years ago," Mr Portelli said.
"We've been raising cattle and we've been members of Dogs Victoria for over 20 years now.
"We just feel we'd like to expand our business out there instead of on a suburban block."
Sean O'Keeffe from Southern Cross Town Planning told the meeting the family already had enough on their plate.
"My client's family are already deeply stressed enough by the potential high voltage transmission line through their land and are looking for council support - not refusal," he said.
"As council is aware, the final location of this line isn't decided.
"There are no easements on the land and this must be considered as part of any planning process."
Mr O'Keefe said the Portellis had lodged plans to revegetate much of the property - including a creek on their boundary - above and beyond what was required.
"The keeping of dogs is a legitimate activity in the Farming Zone and should not be treated any differently to cattle, cropping or any other agricultural activity," he said.
"The keeping of dogs requires intensive onsite management - hence the need and justification for the dwelling".
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
