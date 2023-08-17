Nick O'Brien is back for Carngham-Linton.
He will make his much anticipated return for the finals-bound Saints to face Clunes in the last home and away round of the Central Highlands Football League season at Snake Valley on Saturday.
O'Brien has not played since round eight on June 17 owing to a fractured hand.
Coach Clayton Scoble confirmed the Essendon AFL-experienced O'Brien had been given a medical clearance to resume.
A delighted Scoble said getting the hometown hero on the field before the finals was important.
"It's great news.
'"It's a perfect scenario."
He said naturally he would have preferred O'Brien to have been back earlier, but any game time before the finals was hugely beneficial.
Scoble said the focus would be to get some run into O'Brien's legs and get him through the match unscathed.
He said having O'Brien back would be a boost for the playing group.
"Having his experience and leadership on the ground makes everyone walk taller."
Scoble said it would inject some confidence after two tough weeks, in which Carngham-Linton had suffered heavy losses to premiership contenders Gordon and Hepburn.
Carngham-Linton will contest finals for the first time since it joined the CHFL in 2011.
O'Brien returned to the Saints this year after being drafted by Essendon in 2011, aiming to help turn round their fortunes after being winless since 2019.
Carngham-Linton has locked in an elimination final berth for August 26 or 27.
With the top four secured, the Saints can finish as high as fifth and as low as seventh.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
