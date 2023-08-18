This must not be a passing phase. Let that semi-final loss hurt, even if you are new to soccer and got swept up in the Matildas' momentum that has captivated the nation.
You got swept up for a reason.
The hard work starts now, especially so at the grassroots to ensure the Matildas' hard work was far more than an unprecedented semi-final berth for Australia in a FIFA world cup.
What the Tillies have achieved - so far, given they have a play-off for third ahead on August 19 - is unite communities. The uninitiated were among the hardcore fans gathering before City of Ballarat's new jumbotron in Alfred Deakin Place, lured by the legendary tales, to see what would happen against England.
About 11.15 million Australians - that is, 43 per cent of the population - tuned in to watch the semi-final on free-to-air, premium streaming and in pubs, stadiums and live sites across the country.
Swinburne University sporting researchers write the Matildas' defining legacy could be in the inclusivity they promoted, allowing fans who previously felt alienated by professional men's sports with perceived expectations of prior knowledge.
There is no doubt this world cup has been family friendly, with the Matildas inspiring boys and girls to play with the excitement Mary Fowler brings, the athleticism of Sam Kerr and the fierceness of Mackenzie Arnold.
The Courier even saw this in a visit to Newington Primary where pupils had been vying to be like Kerr on their all-weather pitch then-Matildas captain Clare Polkinghorne opened before they were even at school.
The saying goes 'seeing is believing' but, as Victoria Park Football Club president Will Cousens told The Courier ahead of the Matildas' quarter-final, it is up to us to capitalise on Matildas fever. It is up to all of us to ensure girls and women feel comfortable and have fun getting out on our pitches to have a kick and know they belong.
It is up to us to take the Matildas' momentum to the next level. After the August 20 title match, this show leaves town.
We have been close before.
More than 86,000 fans packed the MCG in March 2020 for the women's cricket world cup final between Australia and India. Then we were all plunged into a life of social distancing.
While the passion and inspiration is there, we need to make sure there are the right opportunities and pathways - especially for such universal sports that transcend cultures and spoken language worldwide.
We can all be part of the journey. To have it on our home turf, despite matches not infiltrating regional Australian cities, has really shown us up close not just what women's sport can be, but what sport can achieve.
There has been an overwhelming sense we could all offer an opinion on the Matildas' form, even if just to say how awesome Kerr can play or whether a penalty shoot-out like the one the Tillies served up with France is a fair way to end a fair fight. You felt it too.
Whatever happens in the final play-offs, Australia will finish top-four in the world for women's soccer ahead of much more renowned and decorated rivals from across the globe.
What happens after that is what matters.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.