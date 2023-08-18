Mitch Freedman has big spring plans for his star galloper Attrition.
The Ballarat trainer launches the four-year-old's campaign in the group 2 $300,000 PB Lawrence Stakes, 1400m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ben Melham will take the ride - the first time he has ridden the entire in a race.
Attrition stamped his class and promise when second to Legato in the group 1 Australian Guineas, 1600m, at Flemington in March.
That came at just his sixth career start, with him having broken his maiden status at Sandown Lakeside in January and backed up with a second victory at Geelong.
Attrition went to the paddock after his Guineas run, which has allowed Freedman to give him a lengthy break and gradual build up to his return.
OTHER NEWS
Mr Brightside is the stand-out in the PB Lawrence, having won the All-Star Mile and Doncaster at his latest two starts for Team Hayes in the autumn.
Freedman initially has three targets for Attrition, with the group 1 $750,000 Memsie Stakes, 1400m, at Caulfield on September 2 and group 1 $1m Makybe Diva Stakes, 1600m, at Flemington on September 16 next on the radar.
Freedman is also taking Zorros Dream and 2022 Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan, which is second-up since March last year, to Caulfield.
Freedman is enjoying a strong run at the moment, with wins at Geelong, Warrnambool, Kerang and Ballarat from his latest 10 starters.
COX Plate entry Berkeley Square is second-up for Dan O'Sullivan in the Take It To The Neds Level Handicap, 1600m, at Caufield.
He returned with a fourth at Flemington on October 22.
BALLARAT's Shay Keating is also venturing to Caulfield on Saturday.
She is saddling up the unbeaten Steel Jimmy in the MRC Chairman's Club Caulfield Aspirant, 1400m.
The four-year-old has had two starts for wins on the Ballarat synthetic track.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
