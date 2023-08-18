The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is good news for regional businesses and leaders, but needs regulation, according to a visiting Silicon Valley AI expert.
Jennifer Dulski, a former executive at Google, Yahoo, Facebook and Change.org, said given the speed of development of AI over the past 10 years it was impossible to know what AI could be capable of in the future and that was one of the reasons it required regulation.
Ms Dulski, in Ballarat to give the Menzies Oration at Federation University, said AI could change people's personal and business lives, taking over many manual tasks such as making travel itineraries, checking grammar, writing job descriptions or legal contracts, and freeing up time for other things.
In business, it has great potential for building teams and leaders of the future, but there are some things it was not so good at - typically those that require a human touch.
"There are six key skills that great leaders have in common and for four of those AI can really help you in varying degrees," she said.
"But in two of them AI is not quite as good yet - deep connection with other people, and resilience or the ability to keep going when things get hard. Creativity, human connection and resilience really requires humans."
And she warned AI still had limitations based on the data used to train it.
"We know AI can be biased. It's trained only on data so there's bias from the data, who trained the model, then there's copyright and ownership issues," she said.
"It has the ability to learn on its own ... and governments of the world should be getting together to figure out how to regulate it. You can regulate who has access to things, you don't have to put every (AI) model out there open to the world initially. These things need to be reviewed and modified before they are widely accessible."
Ms Dulski, the founder and chief executive of Rising Team, said the difference between the rapid rise of AI and the adoption of new technologies over recent decades was the immediate widespread availability of AI on existing phones and computers - with users not needing to go out and buy new equipment to start using the tools.
"The beauty of AI is it's so widely accessible that people can decide what they want to do with it in ways relevant to where they live of what they do. In regional areas it might be used in different ways than big cities because people living in those areas want to do different things," she said.
"Most people only learned about ChatGPT less than a year ago and all these companies, products and possibilities have come out in that time so try to imagine what will come out in the next five or 10 years. At this point it's unimaginable."
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley welcomed Ms Dulski to Ballarat.
"AI is a hot topic and while some of its risks and benefits are obvious, the effects it will have on the business world are not as apparent. We are privileged to have someone with Jennifer's breadth of experience share their insights on what changes this technology may bring," he said.
