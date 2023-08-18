Voices Unite - A Choral Extravaganza
Join the Victoria Welsh Choir for a powerhouse performance in one of Ballarat's grandest venues.
The traditional all-male choir promises a few surprises for their show, which also features the De Lanerolle Brothers.
Tickets available online
Enjoy the greats - Beethoven, Chopin, Lucchesi, Shafton - from one of the world's finest pianists.
A rare chance to see the award-winning Anthony Halliday performing in Ballarat, following his experiences as a soloist in front of symphony orchestras.
Tickets available online
Ballarat Gem, Crystal, Mineral and Fossil Show
See some incredible fossils from around the world and local geological marvels right here in Ballarat.
There'll also be silver smithing and gem faceting demonstrations, as well as dozens of stalls with all sorts of curiosities.
Tickets $5 at the door, children free.
The nation's best cyclo-cross riders take on an exceptionally muddy and challenging course up Victoria Park's mullock heap in one of the fastest-growing sports on two wheels.
Check out local rider Miranda Griffiths as she competes for a national title.
Free event
The Simmy Show featuring Neil Adam
Celebrating the life and times of one of Australia's original folk musicians, Simon McDonald, who originally came from Springmount.
Neil Adams will perform his songs, spliced with clips from the National Library and original interview recordings - a unique look at local history.
Tickets available online
Juan Alban and the Resentments
An exclusive single launch show at The Eastern featuring Sam Boon on saxophone.
Supported by Jake Epiphone and Daisy Kilbourne.
Tickets available online
Kryal Castle's Highland Spectacular
Celebrate Scotland at Kryal Castle, with highland dancing and games, plus whisky tasting and music.
Explore Scottish heritage with clan tents, and check out Scottish food and massed pipe bands.
While Saturday has sold out, tickets are still available for Sunday.
Smythesdale Country Market
Helping support the Woady Yaloak Historical Society, have a squiz at book, plant, produce, and bric-a-brac stalls, with local musicians and history tours.
Reworn Market
More than 30 stalls of pre-loved fashion items all in the one spot, helping support the slow fashion movement - free entry.
Talbot Town Hall Market
9am - 1pm Sunday, Ballarat Street, Talbot
Bargains, arts and crafts, second hand goods, and plenty more at historic Talbot in front of the old Town Hall.
Ballarat Market
A Ballarat institution, find a range of stalls with all proceeds supporting the Rotary Club of Ballarat South
