Friday footy update: strap yourselves in for a big finish to the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL seasons

BFNL, CHFL/CHNL finals series are upon us, and The Courier's leading coverage will continue to bring you the latest news, match insights and live streams all the way through.
In addition to extensive match coverage, The Courier will also bring you coverage of the major events such grand final days and the junior and senior best and fairest presentations. This will include live streams and live blogs.
The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will live stream senior matches on every day of the Central Highlands Football League finals, capped off with full coverage of the Grand Final day at Mars Stadium on Saturday September 18.
We will also continue to bring you the latest statistics and videos from the Ballarat Football Netball League each week of the finals, and will also cover the Grand Final from Mars Stadium on Saturday, September 23.
The Courier's finals coverage begins on Tuesday, August 17, for the CHNL junior best and fairest and BFLW best and fairest presentations, followed by the CHFL junior medal count on Wednesday, August 23. Be sure to return to thecourier.com.au for more.
If you're not already a digital subscriber to The Courier, be sure to sign up to get the full package of footy and netball coverage.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.