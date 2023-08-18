The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

CHFL: Ryan Waight has no hesitation continuing Bungaree journey

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ryan Waight is extending his coaching tenure with Bungaree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.