Ryan Waight is extending his coaching tenure with Bungaree.
The Demons have locked in Waight for the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season as they prepare to embark on their first finals campaign since 2017.
It was an easy call for the both parties, with Bungaree a big improver this year.
The Demons finished 10th last season with seven wins - two games outside the top eight.
They go into Saturday's last home and away clash with Skipton at Bungaree in second position with 13 wins and a chance to finish the season on top.
Next year will be Waight's fifth as senior coach, having played a handful of games with the Demons in 2018 and been an assistant in 2019.
MORE CHFL NEWS
Waight is enthusiastic about the future.
"We've done a lot of work to get to where we're playing finals again."
He is confident that whatever Bungaree achieves this season is only the start.
"We're heading in the right direction and I want to see it through wherever it takes us."
Waight's arrival came at the start of a new era for the Demons, with all but a handful of players from their 2014 premiership side still going around when he oversaw his first match for premiership points in 2021 after a season was lost to COVID-19.
He has put his own stamp on the list and is eager to see it reach its full potential, hoping to keep the group together and add more quality in the post-season.
Waight said with the commitment required to coach at senior level it was imperative to have the full family backing, especially with three young sons.
He said was thankful for the support provided by his wife Kirsty, which made it possible for him to continue in the Bungaree role.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.