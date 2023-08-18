Aged care residents in Wendouree have cheated disaster by centimetres - after a runaway car slammed through the centre's fence.
Ballarat police are trying to determine the cause of Friday's 7.40am accident, which saw an elderly driver collide with another car in the Stockland shopping centre carpark.
The silver Mitsubishi then travelled up an embankment, over bushes - and through the metal fence of the Queen Elizabeth Village Home for the Aged before flattening a steel barrier and passing centimetres from residents' rooms.
The car came to a rest in the yard of the aged care centre, briefly trapping the driver.
Ambulance Victoria said the man - believed to be in his 80s - was taken to St John of God Hospital in a stable condition.
Police said they were investigating if a medical condition had contributed to the chain of events - or brake/accelerator confusion.
The man's silver Mitsubishi had damage to its side, while a blue Mitsubishi hatch saw its front passenger side door, panels and mirror smashed.
The shopping centre car park - close to Coles and Kmart - was closed for at least an hour as police interviewed witnesses.
Fire crews from Wendouree CFA helped clean up debris and broken glass from the two cars. Volunteers also helped to remove fence panels.
Anyone with information about the incident should Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
