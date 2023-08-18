The Courier
Car collides with car in Ballarat's north, flattens fence

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Aged care residents in Wendouree have cheated disaster by centimetres - after a runaway car slammed through the centre's fence.

