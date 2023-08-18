As well as power outages for residents in Ballarat East, Powercor works on Humffray Street North have caused a bit of chaos for drivers on a drizzly Friday.
Residents were sent letters earlier in August about potential day-long power outages, with crews replacing three power poles near Russell Square.
Workers in cherry pickers with cranes have blocked off one lane of Humffray Street North to complete works.
IN THE NEWS
According to Powercor, works are expected to be completed by 3pm Friday, with 378 households affected.
"Traffic controllers are helping drivers safely navigate around the work site," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"We appreciate the patience of our customers while our crews conduct these essential maintenance works."
More works are expected to be completed in the next few weeks, as part of rolling maintenance plans - residents in Redan would have received a letter this week warning of planned works from September 1.
