The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Science

Ballarat Municipal Observatory's Saturn focus for Science Week

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 2023's National Science Week, Ballarat Municipal Observatory is looking to the stars to inspire the next generation of scientists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.