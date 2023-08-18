For 2023's National Science Week, Ballarat Municipal Observatory is looking to the stars to inspire the next generation of scientists.
On Saturday, August 19, the Observatory will be hosting an expanded evening program in celebration of Science Week, with a special focus on the sixth-furthest planet from our sun, Saturn.
The weekend program will begin with the launching of water rockets, followed by a viewing of the sun through the observatory's special telescope filters.
Observatory chief education officer Kirralee McLoughlin said if the weather goes well, observers will be able to see solar storms shooting off from the sun's surface.
"There will be rocket launching with our water rockets, so you use a bike pump and get that pressure going. It is great fun for all ages, particularly if you need strong muscles then the adults can get involved," she said.
In the evening, Ms McLoughlin will give a talk about what makes Saturn so unique.
Topics covered will include Saturn's rings and its hexagonal storm.
A massive hurricane which spins around the planet's north pole, the hexagonal storm originally confounded scientists due to its irregular shape and pattern.
According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Saturn's hexagonal storm whips around at about 220 miles per hour, or 98 metres per second.
Attendees will then have the opportunity to view Saturn through the observatory's telescope.
"Assuming it is clear, we will have a telescope viewing and Saturn is nicely rising in the east," Ms McLoughlin said.
The weekend event is part of the wider National Science Week, which runs from August 12 to 20 across Australia.
Ms McLoughlin said as a science educator, she liked to get children hands-on involved with science to dispel the myth that science was "boring".
"Kids are really curious from a young age about how the world works. All parents will know, when their kids are always asking why things are they way they are," Ms McLoughlin said.
"I like trying out experiments to show that kids can do science, they don't have to be pros yet, they can learn science their own way.
"Particularly astronomy. Obviously Saturn is very far away, but you can see the moon with your eye, you can interact with the world of science."
All ages are welcome for Saturday's event.
For more information, visit the Observatory's Facebook page.
