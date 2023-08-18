The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Season over for Swans leading goalkicker

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:43pm
A Ballarat Swans star has been put on ice for the remainder of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.

