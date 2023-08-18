A Ballarat Swans star has been put on ice for the remainder of the Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said the small-forward will need a "long rest" after the concerning knee injury.
Andrew Hooper, who has kicked 36 goals across 13 games, has had his 2023 season cut short with a patella tendon injury.
"It'll be a while, he's got some bad tendinitis in that knee," Maple said.
"Just when you don't want an injury you get two or three."
Keegan Mellington and Jack O'Brien will also miss the Swans' round 17 match-up with Sebastopol.
The trio have all re-committed to Alfredton for 2024.
