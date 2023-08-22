The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Revisit 2023 CHNL junior best and fairest live stream and live blog | all round-by-round voting

By The Courier
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch live: 2023 CHNL junior best and fairest live stream
Watch live: 2023 CHNL junior best and fairest live stream

The Courier's provided live coverage of the 2023 Central Highlands Netball League junior best and fairest presentations from North Ballarat Sports Club on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.