Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody is among players being rested in preparation for Central Highlands Football League finals.
He has chosen to sit out the Cats' clash with Dunnstown at Dunnstown on Saturday to ensure he is as sharp as possible for their upcoming elimination final.
Darmody has missed just the one game this season, with the key forward playing continually since round seven.
Newlyn rested fellow veteran Chris Giampaolo last round. He returns to play against Dunnstown.
The Cats also regain big defender Jackson Starcevich after missing a week with concussion.
They are set to go into the finals without Wes Carter (shoulder), Jarrod Fryar (shoulder), Nick Carter (knee), Tom Carey (back) and Josh Milne (shoulder).
Dan Wehrung (knee) is a chance to return.
Dunnstown will be without Mitch Tuddenham and Kain Dickson as it does its best to ensure it has a full list for the first week of finals.
Defender Pat Britt is back with Josh Calvitto.
OTHER NEWS
Gordon coach Adam Toohey has also confirmed the Eagles will have a group of players sitting out their last home and away assignment against Ballan at Gordon.
He said Sam Griffiths, Jarryd Graham, Jessi Lampi and Brendan Sutcliffe were being managed.
Another finalist Carngham-Linton has had mixed fortunes.
The Saints have been bolstered by the return of Nick O'Brien, Matt Knight and Austin McPherson, but will be without Jarrod O'Brien against Clunes at Snake Valley.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
