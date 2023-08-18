ENTHUSIASTIC young Ballarat footballers keen to emulate their Matildas heroes are being urged to keep it basic and look after their heads.
One of the first concussion spotters for a FIFA Women's World Cup said headers rarely caused head injuries when done technically correct - and this was a skill that must be taught.
Australian Physiotherapist Association physiotherapist Kerry Peek said there were lots of protocols in place to deal with head injuries, such as concussion, but there needed to be stronger frameworks for teaching headers.
This comes amid a Matildas-driven boom in the interest for the grassroots game and many young girls and boys keen to take up the game for the first time in Ballarat.
Ms Peek said most casual coaches, often mums and dads stepping up to help, were unaware of the intricacies in getting it right. She said all state-based federations needed to take a stronger stance.
"One of the things I always advise clubs is young players show a readiness for heading the ball at different stages," Ms Peek said.
"One way to test if they were might be ready is to roll up a ball of newspaper and ask them to catch the ball as close to their face as they possibly can. If they can keep their eyes on the ball and are comfortable - not flinching away - they are probably showing signs they are ready to start learning."
The Courier understands the general consensus among Ballarat soccer clubs is to avoid header training with juniors.
All female players, junior and senior, in Ballarat state league, premier league and district competitions were offered free protective headgear in 2022 amid growing concerns about the long-term impacts of traumatic head injuries from within all aspects of play.
The Courier reported studies by the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab showed Storelli headguard that has been available to Ballarat players lowers the rate of head injuries by 84 per cent.
Ms Peek said there were two major concerns in the game: long-term brain injuries and short-term concussion impacts, the latter most common in head-to-head clashes.
This comes as Australian defender Alanna Kennedy has been ruled out ahead of the Matildas' August 20 play-off against Sweden due to confirmation she had been diagnosed with delayed concussion symptoms.
Kennedy had been ill after a series of heavy knocks in the Matildas' quarter-final against France on August 13, most notably clashing heads with France striker Eugenie Le Sommer.
Head-to-head contact accounts for about three per cent of football injuries.
Ms Peek's role this world cup has been to independently watch for tell-tale concussion signs. This is the first time FIFA has employed concussion spotters in a women's international tournament.
As a spotter, Ms Peek has access to all cameras to monitor any player after a knock and, similar to an independent reviewer, can speak directly to an independent medical doctor on the sidelines. She said this was about "an extra pair of eyes" on the subtleties often missed as play wore on.
For example, it might be noticing a player crouching down and holding her head, even after having played on from a knock.
In turn, such spotters have a role to help improve player safety and recommendations in the game and making this a priority.
Ms Peek pointed to Matildas' captain Sam Kerr as executing the perfect header because Kerr could keep her eyes on the ball and direct it exactly where she wanted it to go.
"Generally, you want to take a header on your forehead and be able to activate your neck muscles," Ms Peek said. "Otherwise you're just putting your head in the way of play.
"...What we often see are women closing their eyes and they don't know where they will get hit and they don't know who is around them, particularly if their arms are by their side and don't take some of the pressure off their body."
An alternative is the booming ranks of the indoor game futsal in Ballarat.
Fustal Ballarat managing director Dermott Tebb said futsal balls generally did not bounce like a soccer ball and this promoted greater emphasis on playing with your feet.
Mr Tebb said female ranks had been fast growing in Ballarat well before the Matildas' momentum, but there had been a notable boost in interest from young girls wanting a game the past month.
The Ballarat East-based centre averages between 125 to 150 girls in weekly competitions.
Mr Tebb said female player numbers had been strong before the pandemic hit with a lot of new participatory and coaching programs. There were initial concerns numbers might not have bounced back as strong as the boys, many who had been playing longer, but this proved unfounded.
The centre has continued to develop female training programs, competitions and pathways while also increasing the numbers of females in coaching and administration.
Mr Tebb said it was important to ensure the game was an inclusive and safe space for everyone.
