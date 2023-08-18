One of Ballarat's leading manufacturers has signaled confidence in the future of the city, with an investment of more than $1 million at its Ballarat facility.
FMP Group, the company behind the Australian braking component brand Bendix, recently announced the acquisition of a million dollar piece of plant equipment to be a centerpiece of its Delacombe manufacturing facility.
The equipment, built by Italian AFT Automation, uses dual robotic heads to grind complex shapes and patterns into the brake pads being made on site.
FMP Group Advance Manufacturing Engineering manager Nigel Ward said the installation was a sign of the company's commitment to its Ballarat facility, which has been making brake pads in the city since 1955.
"With brake pads, the shape of the brake pad needs to be ground at a lot of funny angles and geometries, usually for noise and handling on the vehicle," he said.
"With this machine, it gives us the ability to do that very quickly and easily, so we are a very flexible and nimble operation as far as producing brake pads for the future car market."
It comes as FMP Group engages in a program to create a more "flexible and agile" manufacturing environment, with a focus on implementing low volume, made to order products, and digitised processes.
Mr Ward said the ability to quickly produce several different types of brake pads was important in today's market, where brake pads vary widely from car to car.
"With the old brake pads, typically there wasn't very many different models of car, so all the brake pads were the same," he said.
"Now these days there are many different cars on the road, so many different sorts of brake pads. If you want to compete in all of those markets you need to be very flexible and quick at what you do. That is exactly what this machine gives us the ability to do"
Critical to the company's future, Mr Ward said, was the generational knowledge found in Ballarat, which he informs every part of Bendix's production process.
"I have been here for 25 years and I am sort of a baby compared to a lot of other people. I think Ballarat has that right blend of lifestyle between big city and the country," he said.
"That appeals to a lot of people. When you can couple that with a good employer that can give you job security and a lifestyle over many years, I think it just works.
"I think that is why Ballarat is a good fit. The work force is here and people want to be here, then also we are not that far from major ports when we need to ship. For our business it is imperative."
