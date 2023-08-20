A terrified victim was forced to hide in her bedroom with a hammer, after she let her stalker into her home following a bombardment of emotionally manipulative messages.
The man, who The Courier is unable to identify for legal reasons, sent 250 "highly manipulative and coercive" messages to his ex-partner between January 11 and 18, 2023.
Many of the messages were threats to self harm and included photos he took of himself next to train tracks.
Following the barrage of messages, the victim - fearing the man would hurt himself - allowed him to sleep in her spare room, but while he was in the house she sheltered in her bedroom armed with a hammer.
In a victim impact statement, the victim said she felt if he hurt himself it would be blamed on her.
The man was also charged with stalking a different previous partner between May and July, 2022.
During this period he left gifts for the victim's child on their doorstep, drove past her home beeping his horn, threatened to self harm, sent messages via email, social media and text, and also made persistent phone calls.
In a victim impact statement, the man's ex-partner said she was "worn down" by his emotional manipulation and harassment, which had left her "a shell of who she used to be".
She said the abuse had affected all areas of her life including her experiences with family, friends and work.
The man was taken into custody on January 20, 2023, on charges of stalking and committing an offence while on bail, and was incarcerated for 28 days.
While sentencing the man, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said his stalking offences were "objectively serious", but were connected to a history of poor mental health.
She said his actions were connected to a traumatic incident in his past, which had led him to develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which influenced his behaviour in relationships.
According to a psychological assessment, he also suffers from a depressive disorder and anxious distress, and fits the profile of a rejected stalker.
Magistrate Mykytowycz commended him for engaging well with several behaviour change programs since his release from prison.
He was sentenced to 28 days already served in prison, and placed on a community corrections order with the condition he continued to seek support for stalking.
Defence counsel for the man said they were concerned his sentence would stop him from training with his sports club.
The matter was adjourned for a police informant to be available to contest the request.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
You can also phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
