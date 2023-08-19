It's been another busy weekend of football and netball around the Ballarat region, and The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford were there to capture all of the action.
Our photographers covered:
*BFNL - Redan v Melton South at City Oval
*BFNL - Sebastopol v Ballarat at Marty Busch Reserve
*CHFL / CHNL - Bungaree v Skipton at Bungaree Recreation Reserve
*CHFL / CHNL - Dunnstown v Newlyn at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
The Courier also live streamed the Bungaree v Skipton clash at Bungaree Recreation Reserve.
If you missed it, you can watch the game here.
