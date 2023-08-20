Nice to know you asked more than one person within the community about their thoughts on our worst roundabout.
A good idea would also be to mention that the roundabout is not just built because of a new house development but as another road linking through to Greenhalghs Road, where a future primary school, secondary school, park area and shops have just begun construction.
I was actually proud to see the City of Ballarat had planned something safer and larger ahead of time. It saves people using the residential street of Masada Boulevard as a quick way-through and attempting to right-hand turn onto the highway.
As for an inconsistent speed limit, I think that happens with most road works.
Paige Haddon, Sebastopol
I'm not sure about the design requirements for a roundabout, but having a slower approach and entrance speeds is a good idea.
You run the gauntlet at most Ballarat roundabouts because there is one rule that overrides most others. Whoever is going the fastest has right of way.
Rod Clark, Winter Valley
I'm still curious to see how two B-double trucks can pass in that roundabout without having a head-on collision coming out of it. Did anybody take into consideration that it's on a national highway?
Rhonda Petrie
He can afford to drive around in a car, so he should have money for simple meals. It's a shame he was so desperate. He needs help.
David Chadderton
Perhaps the thief was hungry. It's a sad indictment on our current times that people resort to stealing food.
Michelle Coxall
It may be that he's a professional thief or is it just another indication that people are doing it tough?
John Cumper
Let's hope there won't be dozens of houses cheek by jowl as near Melton and beyond.
Susan Petterson
It's a tragedy happening out there. Good on the neighbours, but this growth on the top of the Great Dividing Range is imbecility personified.
Christopher Monie
Oh my gosh. If they're not whingeing about lack of housing, they're whingeing about houses being built. Get over it.
Iris King
We recently read a book, Chinese Roots, written by Ballarat woman Yvonne Horsfield.
We lived in Ballarat for 18 years and it was humbling to read, begin to understand and honour the Chinese presence on the Goldfields.
This is a must-read for anyone interested in Ballarat history. Little did we know the sacrifice, hardship and sadness of the Chinese so far away from their home. They worked only to contribute to the betterment of their families back home.
We congratulate Yvonne for her contribution to a wider appreciation of the development of Ballarat.
John and Margaret Little, Whitby, Porirua, New Zealand
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.