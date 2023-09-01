The Ballarat region is more likely to suffer fast-moving grass fires than large-scale forest fires this year according to one of the state's leading bushfire experts.
While Victoria prepares for a warmer than average spring and an earlier start to the high risk fire season this year, home owners are being urged to start to prepare their properties now and not wait until the last minute.
Residents in new estates on Ballarat's fringes that adjoin grasslands, newcomers to bushland areas or those with homes near bush have been urged to get up to speed on fire readiness and learn about local fire danger.
University of Melbourne Associate Professor of fire ecology and management Kevin Tolhurst said after three years of lower fire risk seasons resulting from La Nina conditions, there would be a lot more grass growth that is likely to dry off and raise the risk of grass fires.
Bushfires could still occur, but with the amount of moisture in forest areas any fires that do begin are less likely to develop to a devastating size.
"There will be some forest fires this coming season, but they won't necessarily be tens of thousands of hectares. There's not enough moisture to stop fires, but it will prevent them from getting really large," Dr Tolhurst said.
If the current drying conditions persist over the next two or three years, the conditions would be right for large-scale bushfires.
"This year might not be particularly bad for forest fires, but we can still expect to see fires in less populated and grassy areas," Dr Tolhurst said.
Dr Tolhurst urged people in fire-prone areas to start their fire preparations early - both to protect themselves this year and in future summers if conditions worsen.
"Particularly at the edge of any new development areas where there's an interface with grassland, there's always the threat of fire. It doesn't need to be an El Nino year for that to be a problem," he said.
"A lot of people move into areas which think are residential areas but they do not appreciate the significant fire risk and they need to have thought about what they are going to do."
Since the last severe bushfire season in 2019/20, thousands of people have moved to Ballarat, many into new estates adjoining grassland, or on to larger rural lifestyle properties on the city's fringes.
"Coming from an area where fire hasn't been part of your thinking, then suddenly living in a fire prone environment, you really need to understand what exposure you might have," Dr Tolhurst said.
"Grass fires are lethal as much as forest fires. The difference is grass fires often impact much faster, you have less time to think about it at the time and that's part of the increased threat."
Grass fires can travel up to 25kmh, sometimes faster.
Dr Tolhurst said grass fires were easier to prepare for. Home owners can slash grass and keep it at 10cm or less, get rid of weeds and prepare defendable areas around the property.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan urged Victorians not to be complacent about the coming fire season and start their preparation now.
"While our firefighters are always well prepared, your safety during fire season is a shared responsibility, so it's vital that you understand your local risks and take actions to prepare your family and property," Mr Heffernan said.
"Fires spread quickly and they threaten lives and properties. The community needs to be prepared and they need to know their triggers to act. Please don't rely on one source of information, use the multiple channels available to you. Use common sense and protect yourself and your loved ones."
Victoria's south west, including the Ballarat region, is subject to some of the worst fire conditions in the state when cool changes sweep through following a hot day with strong northerly winds.
"On a lot of days you've really only got to be concerned about a fire that occurs within five kilometres of you, but when conditions become more severe or in to the catastrophic levels you might need to look at fires up to 50km away," Dr Tolhurst said.
"It's important to be aware of the wind change, that's when the fire is most dangerous because suddenly a fire that might have been 1km to 2km wide can suddenly become 10km to 15km wide when the cool change comes through."
Typically in Victoria the wind changes from strong northerly to strong south westerly.
"One of the reasons we have had so many disastrous fires in south west Victoria is because of dramatic the wind shift," Dr Tolhurst said.
The western district fires on February 12, 1977, which occurred mostly in grassland, killed four people, destroyed 116 houses and other buildings and burned about 103,000 hectares of land. Almost 200,000 stock were also killed.
"The western district fire saw a massive blow out on the eastern flank when a south westerly change came through, and historically that's where the majority of damage occurs," Dr Tolhurst said.
"People need to look at more than just a map or their back fence in terms of whether they could potentially be exposed to fire.
"If you're inside an urban area, we know that fire can impact on houses up to 700m away from a forest area so typically it might be two or three streets in from urban area.
"Burning embers can set fire to a doormat or rubbish in a backyard and suddenly fences, shed, houses are being exposed and that's a really common way in which houses get ignited."
