Ballarat's "Bermuda Triangle" of intersections, where drivers seemingly forget the road rules on a monthly basis, has finally had a safety upgrade after repeated crashes this year.
Residents who live near the intersection, many of whom have had cars through their own fences, say the new speed bumps have helped put the speed demons at bay.
Walter Butscher lives on the corner of Talbot and Darling streets, where last week a woman in her 90s was taken to hospital following a two-car crash.
His picket fence, which straddles both streets, has a gaping hole on the Darling Street side, which has been patched up with chicken wire while he waits for his insurance to come through.
The hole was the result of a three-car collision in May, which saw a car break through the fence and onto his front garden.
The other side of the fence, on Talbot Street, took similar damage in 2019 from an earlier crash. Other fences near the intersection bear similar scars.
"In the beginning there were hardly any serious crashes but it has increased over the years," Mr Butscher said.
"It became worse and worse because people have started driving faster and faster towards the intersection. The driving generally has become faster and I would say more aggressive."
On Tuesday, the City of Ballarat installed temporary speed bumps either side of the intersection, on Darling Street, as well as five bollards each either side of the bumps to prevent drivers from going around.
Mr Butscher said he had already seen a change in driver behaviour at the intersection as a result.
"The general thought is that something should have been done a long while ago, just to slow the traffic down," he said.
"It is good, it makes a big difference. I just felt it in only these two days the speed bumps have been installed. It is a huge difference.
"The drivers approach the intersection much, much slower because they know that there are speed bumps ahead."
IN THE NEWS
The permanent solution at the intersection, which will include kerb nibbings and splitter islands, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Tara Moore was first on the scene of last week's crash.
Living on the corner, Ms Moore struggled to open a crumpled door before a firefighter who was driving by stopped to help.
She agreed that the temporary safety measures have already helped at the intersection, however, there were still some drivers who went through carelessly.
"It is definitely slowing people down," Ms Moore said.
"We have had a few idiots that go through and bottom themselves out a little bit.
"I think it is really making the intersection.
"As you are coming into the intersection, there is a lot of colour from the bollards."
