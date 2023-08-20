Before dawn, for more than a decade, people have gathered by Lake Wendouree shores to honour and reflect on lives lost to suicide.
Ballarat's suicide rate remains stubbornly one of the highest in the nation - and the city loses males to suicide about one-third higher than the national average, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data has shown.
There has also been a sobering rise in young lives lost to suicide across the city and the state. A Victorian coroners' report found 13 young Victorians, aged 13 to 17, had died by suicide in the first three months of 2023.
Out of the Shadows community walk is about emerging from the darkness into hope, literally as dawn breaks on Lake Wendouree and metaphorically for those who are struggling.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman and policeman Des Hudson said the annual event, this year on September 2, continued to play an important role for loved ones.
"The event is about reducing the stigma and showing others we're a caring community in Ballarat," said Leading Senior Constable Hudson, who is also City of Ballarat mayor.
"We walk together and it is a reminder that every life lost has an impact on those around them in family, work and in sport. We want people to know it is okay to not be okay."
Out of the Shadows is hosted in partnership between the network and Lifeline Ballarat.
The community is invited to take a gentle 2.3-kilometre walk together from the Piper's rotunda through Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
The path, lit by tea lights, features four reflection points: the first is a remembrance poem; the second a musical reflection; the third is a name call of loved ones lost to suicide; the fourth is lake side where people can write the name of a loved one on a pebble and skim this into the lake.
The final point, also featuring music, is to highlight the ripple effects from every life lost to suicide.
Counsellors are available for those who need extra support.
Anyone wanting a name read out in the roll call can contact the Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network Facebook page before the September 2 event.
People are encouraged to gather at 5am for a 5.30am start.
Rotary Club of Ballarat South will cook a bacon and egg breakfast to share after the walk
Out of the Shadows will take place one week ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.