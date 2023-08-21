A violent dispute that began with a request to take home a cat on a motorbike has led to a hefty fine for a Moorabool woman.
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court has heard that at 10.30pm on January 23 Hayley Dewsbury became involved in a dispute with her former partner at Maddingley, refusing to allow his bizarre request.
Magistrate Hugh Radford was told half an hour later the young woman drove to the victim's home, pulling into his driveway.
A police statement read to the court said the victim, Jesse Aguis, was walking in the street when he jumped on the victim's car, smashing the windscreen.
Police also said he remained on the car until he came off the moving vehicle, with the woman yelling at him: "This is what you get you c - - t".
Police said the incident was recorded on CCTV and the pair continued to argue in the street.
The man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where he was treated for fractured in his leg, ankle and foot.
The court was told he had surgery and five screws were inserted in his leg.
The hearing was told Ms Dewsbury was arrested by police and interviewed at Bacchus Marsh police station.
The court was told she said she believed she did not exceed 25kmh and did not go beyond second gear during the incident.
"What's going on? All this over a cat!?" Magistrate Radford said.
"Were you trying to run him over?
"It's like a bad scene out of a movie."
Ms Dewsbury said she had no intention of running over her former partner.
The Magistrate said the young barista risked 15 years' jail for an offence of this magnitude - and he found all charges proven.
"You've pleaded guilty. It's a one-off event and you have no priors," he said.
"But this is very serious conduct where the victim suffered a very serious injury.
"Hopefully a $2000 fine will make you think twice about this. I think it's fairly light."
The court heard Mr Aguis had also been charged over the damage to Ms Dewsbury's windscreen.
He will return to Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court on September 15.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
