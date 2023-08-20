The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Music

Ballarat Blues Festival returns in 2023 featuring Brett Garsed and Joe Creighton

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do Brett Garsed, Joe Creighton, Jack Jones and David Hirschfelder have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.