What do Brett Garsed, Joe Creighton, Jack Jones and David Hirschfelder have in common?
All have lived in the greater Ballarat region and have performed with John Farnham.
And on Sunday, August 27, at least two of them will be hitting the stage at the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts as part of the Ballarat Blues Festival's 'Main Event' concert.
"This festival's going to be great. The bang for your buck is just ridiculous," festival organiser John McNamara said.
"There's so much talent - and there's such a variety of blues acts and great local content as well.
"The big concert - the Main Event - here at Wendouree Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27 will have something that Ballarat hasn't seen before.
"We've got acts that will showcase three or four songs each, one after the other. It's very fast paced - and it finishes with a massive all-star jam."
Among them will be Campbells Creek guitarist Brett Garsed, who was performing with John Farnham before You're the Voice - and Ballarat musician Joe Creighton, who has toured extensively with the band.
When The Courier asked Brett, Joe and John to play a few chords for the camera this week, they were having so much fun they couldn't stop.
But as a warm up, local music lovers have the chance to hear top musicians - free of charge - at licenced venues around town on Saturday, August 26.
Brett Garsed was born in regional Victoria and spent many years in Geelong and the Central Goldfields.
The licenced plumber was encouraged to ditch pipes for guitar picks in 1985 - and was invited to tour with John Farnham while he was still part of the Little River Band.
Brett was then asked to work with John on a solo project Whispering Jack.
For the lead guitarist, the rest was history.
Brett was interviewed as part of the recent John Farnham feature-length documentary Finding the Voice and said seeing a fit and healthy Glenn Wheatley brought back memories.
"I probably started playing guitar when I was about 11. I was just self taught. I'm 60 now and I'm still trying to figure it out," he laughed.
"At Wendouree I'll do an old tune called Outside Woman Blues - and a Jackson Browne song called Running on Empty. Everyone will know that one."
Joe Creighton said beyond John Farnham, Brett was a man of many talents.
"It's worth noting that with Brett singing those songs, they'll realise what an amazing singer he is as well."
Ballarat-based Joe features in the fine print of dozens of top-selling Australian rock and pop albums.
He has played guitar for Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, Pseudo Echo, the Black Sorrows, Crowded House, Lee Kernahan and Tina Arena.
He joined the John Farnham band later in the piece.
"One song I wrote was on the album 'Chain Reaction'. It was called 'The Time Has Come'," Joe said.
"For the festival I'll have a few tunes as well.
"There's an original one I've written - and I've got an old tune from Bo Diddley (US blues-rock guitarist and singer)."
While he won't be performing at the festival, Mr McNamara said Farnham vocalist and guitarist Jack Jones now lived in the Maryborough region.
Also known as Irwin Thomas, he gained fame with his own band Southern Suns, whose 1990 album went platinum.
On top of that, David Hirschfelder was born in Ballarat in 1960 and his links with John Farnham span back to the Little River Band.
Hirschfelder was the keyboardist and drum programmer on the 'Whispering Jack' album.
He also co-wrote the song 'Going Going Gone' - which featured an extended mid-song guitar solo from Brett Garsed.
To support the 1986 album, Hirschfelder travelled with Farnham and Garsed on the 'Jacks Back' tour - the highest grossing by an Australian act at that time.
The musician and composer also worked on Farnham's Age of Reason and Chain Reaction albums before branching out into film and television scores.
Recent work has included part of the soundtrack for the Michelle Payne biopic 'Ride Like A Girl'.
The Ballarat Blues Festival's 'Main Event' concert grand finale concert gets going from 1.30pm on Sunday, August 27. Tickets start at $55.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.