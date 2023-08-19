Businesses around the former Ballarat Saleyards site are disappointed, with development on hold after the Commonwealth Games was cancelled.
The site - which has laid empty since operations there ceased in 2018 - was to host the athletes village, but there are now no firm plans for the location.
The Market Hotel co-owner Alex Campbell said they purchased the pub in 2022 because they believed "something significant" would happen at the site in the near future.
When they heard rumours the site would be used for the Commonwealth Games, Mr Campbell said it was an added bonus.
He said the fact the site was going to be used at a major event meant there was a clear deadline for the project. He fears now the games have been abandoned, development of the site will drag on indefinitely.
"I'd certainly love to be able to question the government, in terms of 'show us what you're actually going to do,'" he said.
"Give us a timeline and give us an indication of actually what you're [the government's] doing, because at this stage we've seen nothing."
Mr Campbell said it's not important what happens at the site just as long as something is done to "activate" the massive empty lot.
With the Commonwealth Games, and the influx in tradespeople across the road, the Market Hotel's ownership accelerated their recent renovation of the pub.
"We invested far more heavily [and] quicker than we would have, because of that [the game] reason," he said.
"Our fear with it is, it will stay vacant for the next 10 years."
Mr Campbell said there had been excitement from all businesses in the area following the announcement to develop the site for the games, which has left many in the area now feeling deflated.
"I think every business probably has a different opinion on what they'd like to see across the road from them, but all of them want to see it activated," he said.
"A lot of those businesses - when the saleyards were removed - they had some lifeblood taken away from the area."
""This was obviously an opportunity for that to return, and that's been taken away, so there's certainly disappointment from fellow traders in the area."
In July, Victorian Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing told The Courier there would still be permanent legacy items coming to Ballarat.
She said there would be 1300 social and affordable homes built in regional Victoria, but it is unclear if that plan will include any development of the saleyards site.
"We have heard so clearly from communities over many months now what their priorities are," Minister Shing said.
"The themes are very similar, they range from access to housing through to industry and business development, connectivity, education and jobs and training opportunities, but the way in which they manifest differs really significantly across regional Victoria."
In welcome news for those advocating for development of the saleyards, on July 27, 2023, City of Ballarat announced the Kings Caveat on the site had been lifted.
The caveat mandated the site could only be used as a saleyard, which was a significant obstacle to development.
While the removal of the caveat has paved the way for the site to be used again, a City of Ballarat statement stated there was still a lot of work to be done before it became a viable development site.
These works included decontamination work, installation of drainage infrastructure, road upgrades, and the possibility of an extension onto Gilles Street.
