The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Sellout crowd at Kryal Castle meets potential true English monarch

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:00pm, first published August 19 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kryal Castle has been given a taste of real royalty - with a visit from the 15th Earl of Loudoun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.