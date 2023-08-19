Kryal Castle has been given a taste of real royalty - with a visit from the 15th Earl of Loudoun.
Wangaratta farmer Simon Abney-Hastings was one of a handful of Australians invited to participate in his distant relative's May 6 coronation - and was one of two people who presented King Charles with his gold spurs.
"It was very brief," the quietly-speaking earl said during Saturday's first Highland Spectacular at Leigh Creek.
"There were two rehearsals beforehand and I had a quick chat with the MP who was to carry the sword (Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt).
"That sword was perfectly balanced and she had done a lot of weight training exercise to get ready.
"I had a bit of a hold.
"It was very heavy."
In a case of sliding doors, that sword could have gone to Simon himself.
His late father Michael was the Jerilderie man outed in the 2004 documentary 'Britain's True Monarch'. It traced the family line to 1441 - and the possibility their ancestor's older brother, Edward IV, was illegitimate.
Simon said he was not involved in the documentary - but the news was not such a shock.
"I didn't have a great deal to do with it. It was my father's chapter as Earl," he said.
"He wanted an authentic experience in Australia - and for a long time my fathers workmates and friends didn't know.
"He was living here for at least 12 months - and the-then Melbourne Sun (newspaper) caught onto who he was.
"That's when it all came out he was an earl.
"His friends were just amazed."
The current earl said he learned his grandmother's title was significant when she came to Australia as part of a delegation.
"I think it was then that I realised, but to me she was just 'Gran'.
"This has always been part of my life."
The earl's role at the Kryal Castle festival was Chief of the Day, but what do you call someone with so many titles - including, potentially, the ultimate title?
"Just call me Simon," he said.
"It depends on the capacity that I'm in on the day.
"If I'm to meet you twice, Simon is my preference."
And it turns out he is a frequent visitor to Ballarat.
"My sister was here many years ago training at Aquinas (ACU) as a teacher," he said.
"I love this city. There is so much to offer."
With the two day festival sold-out, 2200 spectators on Saturday alone, and a 400m traffic jam down Forbes Road it looks like the spectacular could be back - and Simon is keen to return.
The Maryborough Highland Games, held on January 1, 2024, remains on his to-do list - but one of his next big engagements is the Melbourne Highland Games and Celtic Festival on October 28.
Simon is the sponsor.
He has also lent his name to St Andrews Ambulance - a Scottish-born first aid training and medical aid organisation. Sir Weary Dunlop was their first Australian patron.
So how did a member of the peerage end up in the bush?
The 14th Earl - Michael Abney-Hastings - was educated at Ampleforth College boarding school in Yorkshire from the age of eight and came to Australia at 17 for a gap year in the early 1960s.
"He ended up loving what Australia had to offer and it gave him a lot of freedom," his son said.
"He did some jackarooing and learned the farm lifestyle. He stayed here.
"He ended up meeting my mother and the rest is history."
And it turns out the Loudouns are not the only earls in Australia.
"There are quite a few," Simon said.
"I've had quite a bit to do with the Earl of Dunmore who resides in Tasmania."
Meanwhile the Kryal Castle Spectacular kicked off with a parade of massed bands including musicians from Ballarat Grammar and Federation University.
Events at the Leigh Creek attraction over the weekend included axe throwing, archery, caber (log) tossing, "knight school", highland dancing - plus a jousters' recreation of the Wedding tournament of James II of Scotland in 1449.
People also had the chance to research any family heraldry.
The festival was also peppered with Highland ponies, cattle, Deerhounds and hundreds of metres of tartan.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
