Bacchus Marsh has followed in Ballarat's footsteps by adding another twist to finals with an almighty upset against Sunbury.
It is time to talk about Jason Williams as the Ballarat Football Netball League coach of the year.
The Cobras had their eyes on this match-up almost a month out and when the moment came, they were more than up for the fight as Bacchus Marsh recorded a nail-biting two-point win over the Lions.
It was a reversal of the last time these two sides went head-to-head, in which Bacchus Marsh enjoyed a red-hot start before fading late.
Instead, the Cobras were slow out of the gates before storming home with another impressive final term to snatch a famous victory.
Cody Salmon booted three goals, with his third major looking like the match-winner before a late Sunbury surge.
Sunbury would have locked in a finals spot with a win, instead the Lions now risk slipping out of the top six in the final round.
However, Travis Hodgson's side does have a healthy percentage in its favour as it prepares for Darley next week.
Bacchus Marsh 2.5 3.6 7.9 12.9 (81)
Sunbury 4.2 6.7 9.11 11.13 (79)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: C.Salmon 3, J.Freeman 2, W.Lalor 1, R.Porter 1, I.Nixon 1, J.Huxtable 1, E.McKercher 1, J.Owen 1, L.Goetz 1; Sunbury: J.Sutton 5, M.Trimboli 1, T.Lever 1, C.Brand 1, H.Minton-Connell 1, J.Egan 1, J.Bygate 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: A.Porter, L.Goetz, T.Shea, J.Parente, C.Salmon, J.Owen; Sunbury: J.Sutton, R.Miller, M.Trimboli, T.Lever
Darley made it 2-0 against Melton this season as the Devils broke away in the final term for a 21-point victory.
Billy Myers proved the difference with a five-goal haul, seemingly popping up every time his side was looking for a response.
Darley ruck Lucas Impey left the field in the fourth quarter with a suspected back injury and will be one to watch as the Devils prepare for a deep finals run.
Dan Jordan's side remains the only team to defeat the reigning premiers this season.
Darley 2.2 4.6 8.6 10.10 (70)
Melton 2.3 4.4 7.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Darley: B.Myers 5, W.Johnson 2, M.Denham 1, J.Cadman 1, D.Matricardi 1; Melton: Not provided
BEST: Darley: L.Impey, B.Bewley, D.Cadman, J.Cadman, L.Baker, B.Myers; Melton: Not provided
Lachie Cassidy returned with a goal while his Sebastopol teammates combined for a further 24 majors as the Burra thumped Ballarat by 151 points.
It was a full team effort from the Burra, who boasted 14 individual goal kickers as Jacob Wilkinson continued his impressive form since joining the seniors with a game-high four goals.
Sebastopol is still a mathematical chance at finishing second, but Darley remains in the box seat for a double chance.
Ballarat falls to ninth following Bacchus Marsh's shock win against Sunbury.
Sebastopol 6.9 12.13 22.17 25.25 (175)
Ballarat 0.1 2.3 3.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Sebastopol: J.Wilkinson 4, A.Kirby 3, J.Keeble 3, B.Medwell 2, J.Fletcher 2, T.Hutt 2, B.Hutt 2, H.Papst 1, T.Lockyer 1, L.Kiel 1, L.Cassidy 1, B.Veale 1, J.Clark 1, L.Latch 1; Ballarat: L.Gray 1, D.Kennedy 1, W.Garner 1
BEST: Sebastopol: B.Hutt, B.Medwell, J.Keeble, T.Hutt, T.Lockyer, J.Fletcher; Ballarat: D.Kennedy, W.Garner, W.Liston, P.Simpson, R.Perry, B.Quinlan
Melton South provided Redan with a much-needed return to form as the Lions enjoyed a 187-point win to move one step closer to finals.
Izaac Grant's 11-goal haul against the Panthers made it 21 majors in his two games against Melton South this season.
East Point also picked up a healthy percentage boost but Redan remains in the top six as Sebastopol looms next week.
Redan 10.3 19.4 25.10 34.14 (218)
Melton South 0.1 1.4 3.7 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 11, M.Boyer 5, D.Murphy 4, L.George 3, L.Barnes 3, R.Gunsser 2, L.Farnsworth 2, D.Bond 1, G.Bell 1, K.Linton 1; Melton South: Not provided
Jordan Johnston could well be a Henderson Medal chance as the mid-forward maestro finished with seven goals in a 122-point drubbing of the Lakers.
The Roos held Lake Wendouree goalless to half time, by which they already held a 52-point advantage.
Bryson McDougall also added six majors as the Roos did what they needed to do to keep their finals hopes alive.
Seventh-placed East Point needs to win against North Ballarat in the last round of the season and hope one of Redan or Sunbury loses.
East Point 6.4 8.7 16.12 22.13 (145)
Lake Wendouree 0.1 0.3 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS: East Point: J.Johnston 7, B.McDougall 6, J.Merrett 3, S.Tung 2, B.Whittaker 1, C.Lovig 1, J.Dodd 1, J.Jeffrey 1; Lake Wendouree: Not provided
BEST: East Point: J.Dodd, J.Johnston, B.McDougall, H.Ganley, J.Taylor, L.Canny; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson, M.Foster, J.Norton, F.Fogaty, B.Helyar, D.Thompson
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
