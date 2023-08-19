BFNL 2023: Top four set as three-team battle heats up | Rd 17 review

Bacchus Marsh has followed in Ballarat's footsteps by adding another twist to finals with an almighty upset against Sunbury.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
Sunbury is no longer a certainty for finals football following a shock two-point loss to Bacchus Marsh on Saturday.
The Lions blew a three-goal half-time advantage as Jason Williams' Cobras stormed home to snatch victory at Clarke Oval.
It was the third-consecutive win for Bacchus Marsh.
"One of our boys Josh Onderwater summed it up perfectly, the cream rose to the top in the second half," Williams said.
"We were able to stay in the game in the first half and then after half time our good players just got to work.
"Our midfielders just got on top of the contest and when we won the ball back we played with a lot of courage and stretched them."
Cody Salmon's three goals all came in the last quarter as the 16-year-old starred for his side.
The Cobras rose above Ballarat into eighth place on the ladder before a match-up with the Swans to end their season.
Sunbury remains in the box seat to play finals despite being locked in a three-team battle for the last two spots.
East Point, Redan and Sunbury all sit on 32 points with tough match-ups in round 18.
Sunbury's healthy percentage means if just one of the Roos or Lions lose, it will be playing finals even without a win against Darley.
It sets up an exciting finish to the season.
Bacchus Marsh 2.5 3.6 7.9 12.9 (81)
Sunbury 4.2 6.7 9.11 11.13 (79)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: C.Salmon 3, J.Freeman 2, W.Lalor 1, R.Porter 1, I.Nixon 1, J.Huxtable 1, E.McKercher 1, J.Owen 1, L.Goetz 1; Sunbury: J.Sutton 5, M.Trimboli 1, T.Lever 1, C.Brand 1, H.Minton-Connell 1, J.Egan 1, J.Bygate 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: A.Porter, L.Goetz, T.Shea, J.Parente, C.Salmon, J.Owen; Sunbury: J.Sutton, R.Miller, M.Trimboli, T.Lever
Darley has improved to 2-0 against reigning premiers Melton with a 21-point win at Darley Park on Saturday.
A strong finish helped secure the Devils' 13th win of the season as Dan Jordan's side reminded the league what they are capable of.
Both coaches admitted Billy Myers proved the difference as the Darley star booted a match-winning five goals.
Jordan said the qualifying final preview provided a good challenge.
"I really enjoy planning and playing against Melton because they're a quality side," Jordan said.
"I think the boys felt a bit the same way as well but Melton will take some learnings out of Saturday and if both sides bring their best footy (in two weeks) it's going to be a tight game."
The Devils finished the game without young ruck Lucas Impey, with the Western Jets product suffering a back injury.
"Lucas had a bit of a knock to his back in a marking contest late in the game," Jordan said.
"I don't think it's anything too major but we'll assess it throughout the week and see how he pulls up.
"I thought his game was really good in terms of individual effort on Saturday."
The Bloods finished the game without three of their most important players.
Ryan Carter, who was concussed against Melton South in round 14, was taken off after feeling unwell, Lachlan Walker injured his knee and will be a test mid-week and Lachie Watkins also copped a game-ending knock.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms was full of praise for Darley after the match.
"Darley were really good, I thought they were actually better than the first time we played them," Tymms said.
"Billy Myers was a handful, he was the difference in the end."
The Bloods will finish minor premiers with a final round match-up against Lake Wendouree while Darley hosts Sunbury which is fighting for survival.
The two sides will meet in the opening week of finals for a qualifying final.
Darley 2.2 4.6 8.6 10.10 (70)
Melton 2.3 4.4 7.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Darley: B.Myers 5, W.Johnson 2, M.Denham 1, J.Cadman 1, D.Matricardi 1; Melton: Not provided
BEST: Darley: L.Impey, B.Bewley, D.Cadman, J.Cadman, L.Baker, B.Myers; Melton: Not provided
Sebastopol's second VFL-listed recruit Jesse Clark returned for his second game of the season, while his Werribee teammate could make an earlier-than-expected return as the Burra thumped Ballarat by 151 points.
It was a full team effort from the Burra, who boasted 14 individual goal kickers as Jacob Wilkinson continued his impressive form since joining the seniors with a game-high four goals.
Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro said Wilkinson had been a big contributor to the side over recent weeks.
"It was a very even spread of goal kickers which was good to see," Columbro said.
"Our accuracy is something that we need to continue to focus on."
The Werribee-listed Clark also added a goal for the Burra with his late selection even surprising the Sebastopol coaches.
Clark returned from injury through the BFNL, allowing Sebastopol to enjoy his services for one week.
He is not eligible for BFNL finals having played 15 games for the red-hot Werribee this VFL season.
His Werribee teammate Jay Dahlhaus is 50-50 to return from a broken hand next week.
Sebastopol, which is locked into third place, goes head-to-head with Redan in round 18 while Ballarat visits Bacchus Marsh.
Sebastopol 6.9 12.13 22.17 25.25 (175)
Ballarat 0.1 2.3 3.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Sebastopol: J.Wilkinson 4, A.Kirby 3, J.Keeble 3, B.Medwell 2, J.Fletcher 2, T.Hutt 2, B.Hutt 2, H.Papst 1, T.Lockyer 1, L.Kiel 1, L.Cassidy 1, B.Veale 1, J.Clark 1, L.Latch 1; Ballarat: L.Gray 1, D.Kennedy 1, W.Garner 1
BEST: Sebastopol: B.Hutt, B.Medwell, J.Keeble, T.Hutt, T.Lockyer, J.Fletcher; Ballarat: D.Kennedy, W.Garner, W.Liston, P.Simpson, R.Perry, B.Quinlan
Izaac Grant finished with an 11-goal haul as Redan cruised past Melton South in a 187-point win.
The Hepburn junior had nine goals to half-time before the Panthers put a bit of time into the star in the second half.
Redan unveiled another debutant on Saturday as Riely Collins finished in Gary Learmonth's best players on debut.
"Riely was really good for us, he had plenty of clearances," Learmonth said.
"He was probably our best player - other than 'Granty' (Izaac Grant) - up until half-time."
The Lions boast an 11-percent advantage over seventh-placed East Point to remain in the top six, but risk falling out of the finals picture in the final round of the season.
Redan visits Sebastopol while the Roos travel to North Ballarat.
Both sides sit on 32 points with 8-7 win-loss records.
Redan 10.3 19.4 25.10 34.14 (218)
Melton South 0.1 1.4 3.7 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 11, M.Boyer 5, D.Murphy 4, L.George 3, L.Barnes 3, R.Gunsser 2, L.Farnsworth 2, D.Bond 1, G.Bell 1, K.Linton 1; Melton South: Not provided
Jordan Johnston could well be a Henderson Medal chance as the mid-forward maestro finished with seven goals in a 122-point drubbing of the Lakers.
The Roos held Lake Wendouree goalless to half-time, by which they already held a 52-point advantage.
Bryson McDougall also added six majors as the Roos did what they needed to do to keep their finals hopes alive.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett was impressed by his side on Saturday as it continued a good run of form.
"We've probably hit our straps potentially a little too late, I won't say too late just yet but our last four games have been strong," Merrett said.
"We'll take confidence from our game against North earlier in the season."
Despite Johnston's seven-goal outing, Joe Dodd earned best-on-ground honours in the C.E. Brown Reserve match-up.
"We switched things up a little because we knew percentage was going to play a factor (in the Roos' finals chances) so we wanted to kick a big score," Merrett said.
"Jordan (Johnston) spent a little bit more time forward on Saturday and Dodd had a lot of time in the midfield."
Merrett noted his side was down a few rotations as Matt Johnston and Jake Toulmin were rested in the second half.
The seventh-placed Roos need to win against North Ballarat and hope one of Sunbury or Redan loses.
East Point 6.4 8.7 16.12 22.13 (145)
Lake Wendouree 0.1 0.3 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS: East Point: J.Johnston 7, B.McDougall 6, J.Merrett 3, S.Tung 2, B.Whittaker 1, C.Lovig 1, J.Dodd 1, J.Jeffrey 1; Lake Wendouree: Not provided
BEST: East Point: J.Dodd, J.Johnston, B.McDougall, H.Ganley, J.Taylor, L.Canny; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson, M.Foster, J.Norton, F.Fogaty, B.Helyar, D.Thompson
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.