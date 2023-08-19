The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Top four set as three-team battle heats up | R17 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:57pm, first published August 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL 2023: Top four set as three-team battle heats up | Rd 17 review
BFNL 2023: Top four set as three-team battle heats up | Rd 17 review

Bacchus Marsh has followed in Ballarat's footsteps by adding another twist to finals with an almighty upset against Sunbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.