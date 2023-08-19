Winners and losers - Saturday, August 19

SENIORS
Bacchus Marsh 12.9 (81) d Sunbury 11.13 (79)
Darley 10.10 (70) d Melton 7.7 (49)
Sebastopol 25.25 (175) d 3.6 (24)
Redan 34.14 (218) d Melton South 4.7 (31)
East Point 22.14 (146) d Lake Wendouree 3.5 (23)
RESERVES
East Point 11.12 (78) d Lake Wendouree 5.5 (35)
Darley 16.9 (105) d Melton 3.3 (21)
Redan 16.7 (103) d Melton South 2.5 (17)
Sebastopol 21.15 (141) d Ballarat 0.0 (0)
Sunbury 25.16 (166) d Bacchus Marsh 0.1 (1)
UNDER-19
East Point 15.16 (106) d Lake Wendouree 2.7 (19)
Melton 9.4 (58) d Darley 6.15 (51)
Sebastopol 16.13 (109) d Ballarat 2.2 (14)
Sunbury 6.8 (44) d Bacchus Marsh 5.4 (34)
Redan d Melton South
SENIORS
Learmonth 16.14 (110) d Waubra 10.9 (69)
Dunnstown 16.14 (110) d Newlyn 8.9 (57)
Buninyong 15.6 (96) d Daylesford 10.8 (68)
Gordon 15.18 (108) d Ballan 5.5 (35)
Hepburn 13.10 (88) d Creswick 11.4 (70)
Carngham-Linton 15.12 (102) d Clunes 14.7 (91)
Skipton 6.5 (41) d Bungaree 4.14 (38)
Rokewood-Corindhap 18.17 (125) d Beaufort 5.4 (34)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 56, 174.19; GORDON 56, 170.49; HEPBURN 52, 183.30; BUNGAREE 52, 167.66; CARNGHAM-LINTON 48, 125.48; SKIPTON 48, 121.01; DUNNSTOWN 44, 179.91; NEWLYN 40, 116.84; Buninyong 32, 108.52; Learmonth 28, 104.31; Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 88.15; Clunes 20, 86.44; Creswick 16, 61.06; Daylesford 10, 54.72; Ballan 8, 41.19; Waubra 6, 51.60; Beaufort 4, 44.29
RESERVES
Learmonth 22.11 (143) d Waubra 2.0 (12)
Newlyn 10.2 (62) d Dunnstown 3.6 (24)
Buninyong 18.15 (123) d Daylesford 0.0 (0)
Gordon 6.9 (45) d Ballan 5.8 (38)
Hepburn 7.6 (48) d Creswick 6.7 (43)
Clunes 8.10 (58) d Carngham-Linton 4.2 (26)
Bungaree 21.17 (143) d Skipton 0.1 (1)
Rokewood-Corindhap 17.16 (118) d Beaufort 3.1 (19)
UNDER-18
Learmonth 4.5 (29) d Waubra 3.7 (25)
Newlyn 7.5 (47) d Dunnstown 5.6 (36)
Daylesford 7.10 (52) d Buninyong 3.9 (27)
Gordon 9.13 (67) d Ballan 7.5 (47)
Clunes 8.7 (55) d Carngham-Linton 7.5 (47)
Bungaree 2.4 (16) d Skipton 1.8 (14)
Beaufort 7.10 (52) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.5 (23)
LADDER: BEAUFORT 56, 238.64; SPRINGBANK 52, 263.98; LEARMONTH 44, 107.81; GORDON 40, 121.75; BUNGAREE 40, 110.54; DAYLESFORD 38, 160.80; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 34, 157.24; SKIPTON 32, 132.65; Waubra 32, 121.68; Newlyn 32, 112.09; Dunnstown 28, 120.92; Ballan 20, 82.57; Buninyong 12, 72.64; Hepburn 8, 40.91; Clunes 8, 17.98; Carngham-Linton 4, 44.29
UNDER-15
Learmonth 11.8 (74) d Waubra 2.0 (12)
Dunnstown 3.10 (28) d Newlyn 1.3 (9)
Daylesford 4.8 (32) d Buninyong 3.7 (25)
Gordon 8.6 (54) d Ballan 5.2 (32)
Clunes 10.14 (74) d Carngham-Linton 2.1 (13)
Skipton 6.7 (43) d Bungaree 1.5 (11)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11.5 (71) d Beaufort 2.4 (16)
Creswick 4.8 (32) d Hepburn 2.8 (20)
LADDER: BEAUFORT 52, 171.58; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 48, 214.32; SPRINGBANK 48, 173.26; SKIPTON 44, 200.78; BALLAN 40, 207.27; DAYLESFORD 40, 162.99; GORDON 40, 155.94; LEARMONTH 40, 140.97; Buninyong 38, 121.19; Clunes 36, 123.40; Dunnstown 32, 94.51; Newlyn 28, 86.66; Creswick 24, 70.26; Bungaree 20, 77.47; Waubra 10, 29.39; Carngham-Linton 1 4, 18.63; Hepburn 0, 15.07
UNDER-12
Learmonth 1.4 (10) d Waubra 1.1 (7)
Newlyn 1.3 (9) d Dunnstown 1.1 (7)
Buninyong 2.6 (18) d Daylesford 1.2 (8)
Ballan 3.7 (25) d Gordon 2.4 (16)
Clunes 9.6 (60) d Carngham-Linton 2.0 (12)
Bungaree 4.4 (28) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Rokewood-Corindhap 7.3 (45) d Beaufort 1.2 (8)
Creswick 2.1 (13) d Hepburn 1.3 (9)
SENIORS
Maldon 21.8 (134) d Maryborough Rovers 10.5 (65)
Harcourt 12.14 (86) d Natte Bealiba 9.7 (61)
Lexton 7.10 (52) d Avoca 6.5 (41)
Carisbrook 22.15 (147) d Dunolly 4.5 (29)
Trentham 31.6 (202) d Campbells Creek 4.4 (28)
Talbot 10.11 (71) d Royal Park 10.5 (65)
Navarre 17.19 (121) d Newstead 2.7 (19)
LADDER: HARCOURT 64, 244.37; CARISBROOK 60, 422.1; TRENTHAM 56, 264.98; NATTE BEALIBA 44, 210.78; NAVARRE 40, 155.47; MALDON 36, 157.41; LEXTON 36, 89.88; NEWSTEAD 28, 93.95; Talbot 28, 87.73; Dunolly 24, 84.53; Maryborough Rovers 20, 56.44; Avoca 8, 59.16; Royal Park 4, 38.31; Campbells Creek 0, 7.41
RESERVES
Maldon 16.11 (107) d Maryborough Rovers 6.8 (44)
Harcourt 9.15 (69) d Natte Bealiba 7.8 (50)
Lexton 10.15 (75) d Avoca 5.5 (35)
Carisbrook 19.11 (125) d Dunolly 4.9 (33)
Trentham 25.19 (169) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Talbot 18.19 (127) d Royal Park 1.2 (8)
Navarre 16.9 (105) d Newstead 5.4 (34)
LADDER: TRENTHAM 64, 673.29; TALBOT 60, 830.24; CARISBROOK 56, 319.52; MALDON 52, 272.9; NATTE BEALIBA 40, 162.16; HARCOURT 36, 149.25; LEXTON 36, 99.69; NEWSTEAD 32, 120.55; Navarre 24, 104.35; Dunolly 20, 79.85; Maryborough Rovers 16, 34.23; Avoca 8, 30.14; Royal Park 4, 16.96; Campbells Creek 0, 6.33
UNDER-17.5
Avoca 11.10 (76) d Lexton 0.2 (2)
Navarre 5.14 (44) d Carisbrook 2.6 (18)
Natte Bealiba 17.13 (115) d Harcourt 2.2 (14)
Talbot 5.9 (39) d Royal Park 5.4 (34)
LADDER: MALDON 56, 1136.29; AVOCA 48, 521.7; CARISBROOK 36, 173.51; NAVARRE 36, 151.02; LEXTON 28, 43.97; TALBOT 20, 55.68; NATTE BEALIBA 16, 78.42; ROYAL PARK 8, 31.4; Harcourt 4, 12.15
UNDER-14.5
Navarre 17.7 (109) d Talbot 1.3 (9)
Carisbrook 23.14 (152) d Dunolly 1.5 (11)
Natte Bealiba 8.10 (58) d Harcourt 1.1 (7)
Maldon 22.19 (151) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
LADDER: CARISBROOK 48, 1850.51; AVOCA 48, 273.84; MALDON 44, 691.21; NATTE BEALIBA 40, 161.71; NAVARRE 28, 110.81; TRENTHAM 24, 62.96; TALBOT 16, 33.95; HARCOURT 12, 39.76; Maryborough Rovers 4, 20.03; Royal Park 0, 27.98; Dunolly 0, 26.66
UNDER-11.5
Avoca 11.3 (69) d Lexton 1.0 (60)
Carisbrook 18.11 (119) d Dunolly 0.1 (1)
Trentham 8.7 (55) d Campbells Creek 3.5 (23)
Newstead 6.4 (40) d Navarre 3.5 (23)
Natte Bealiba 10.11 (71) d Harcourt 0.1 (1)
Maldon 2.3 (15) d Maryborough Rovers 1.0 (6)
Royal Park 10.9 (69) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 64, 1277.08; CARISBROOK 60, 729.63; NAVARRE 52, 386.49; NEWSTEAD 48, 256.34; TRENTHAM 48, 240.6; AVOCA 44, 323.29; MALDON 36, 109.42; ROYAL PARK 28, 89.14; Campbells Creek 24, 48.59; HARCOURT 20, 46.22; Lexton 12, 27.67; Talbot 8, 16.6; Maryborough Rovers 4, 6.81; Dunolly 0, 10.7
A GRADE
Lake Wendouree 68 d East Point 33
Darley 71 d Melton 20
Redan 68 d Melton South 26
Sebastopol 60 d Ballarat 37
Sunbury 98 d Bacchus Marsh 21
B GRADE
Lake Wendouree 57 d East Point 55
Darley 59 d Melton 29
Melton South 37 d Redan 33
Sebastopol 37 d Ballarat 28
Sunbury 51 d Bacchus Marsh 33
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree 33 d East Point 31
Darley 48 d Melton 16
Redan 35 d Melton South 23
Sebastopol 40 d Ballarat 13
Sunbury 29 d Bacchus Marsh 20
D GRADE
East Point 34 d Lake Wendouree 26
Melton South 25 d Redan 16
Ballarat 26 d Sebastopol 25
Sunbury 35 d Bacchus Marsh 30
Melton 32 d Darley 27
E GRADE
Lake Wendouree 21 d East Point 18
Melton South 39 d Redan 16
Sebastopol 20 d Ballarat 14
Sunbury 38 d Bacchus Marsh 13
Melton 27 d Darley 12
19/UNDER
East Point 44 d Lake Wendouree 17
Sebastopol 28 d Ballarat 24
Sunbury 50 d Bacchus Marsh 19
Darley 77 d Melton 14
A GRADE
Learmonth 90 d Waubra 29
Dunnstown 30 d Newlyn 52
Buninyong 63 d Daylesford 49
Gordon 47 d Ballan 32
Creswick 50 d Hepburn 40
Bungaree 53 d Skipton 37
Beaufort 53 d Rokewood-Corindhap 56
B GRADE
Learmonth 69 d Waubra 16
Newlyn 39 d Dunnstown 18
Buninyong 58 d Daylesford 6
Ballan 44 d Gordon 32
Hepburn 27 d Creswick 23
Clunes 30 d Carngham-Linton 23
Bungaree 44 d Skipton 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 35 d Beaufort 32
C GRADE
Learmonth 49 d Waubra 17
Newlyn 29 d Dunnstown 13
Buninyong 54 d Daylesford 14
Gordon 29 v Ballan 29
Creswick 50 d Hepburn 15
Clunes 34 d Carngham-Linton 16
Bungaree 53 d Skipton 18
Rokewood-Corindhap 29 d Beaufort 28
D GRADE
Learmonth 23 d Waubra 16
Gordon 33 d Ballan 18
Rokewood-Corindhap 36 d Beaufort 11
17/UNDER
Learmonth 57 d Waubra 4
Newlyn 22 d Dunnstown 12
Daylesford 29 d Buninyong 19
Gordon 27 d Ballan 13
Carngham-Linton 25 d Clunes 19
Skipton 28 d Bungaree 15
Rokewood-Corindhap 16 d Beaufort 11
LADDER: HEPBURN 66, 253.10; LEARMONTH 62, 242.99; SKIPTON 62, 211.57; BUNGAREE 56, 167.06; SPRINGBANK 48, 110.93; NEWLYN 46, 155.86; DUNNSTOWN 44, 126.51; GORDON 44, 106.67; Carngham-Linton 36, 84.17; Buninyong 32, 94.27; Ballan 28, 77.07; Daylesford 26, 83.10; Waubra 20, 27.78; Rokewood-Corindhap 18, 53.02; Clunes 12, 57.92; Beaufort 8, 28.25
15/UNDER
Learmonth 27 v Waubra 27
Newlyn 31 d Dunnstown 11
Buninyong 37 d Daylesford 6
Ballan 28 d Gordon 7
Hepburn 43 d Creswick 13
Carngham-Linton 29 d Clunes 29
Bungaree 17 d Skipton 14
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 68, 254.42; BUNINYONG 64, 227.62; NEWLYN 58, 147.06; BALLAN 52, 127.24; HEPBURN 44, 116.99; CARNGHAM-LINTON 44, 98.72; LEARMONTH 42, 131.16; WAUBRA 38, 111.22; Rokewood-Corindhap 38, 89.57; Clunes 34, 85.76; Dunnstown 32, 81.89; Bungaree 26, 93.31; Skipton 20, 81.07; Daylesford 20, 59.38; Gordon 20, 55.29; Creswick 8, 21.83
13/UNDER
Learmonth 28 d Waubra 24
Dunnstown 11 d Newlyn 8
Daylesford 22 d Buninyong 10
Gordon 36 d Ballan 7
Hepburn 15 d Creswick 4
Clunes 18 d Carngham-Linton 14
Skipton 19 d Bungaree 14
Beaufort 10 d Rokewood-Corindhap 9
LADDER: GORDON 64, 435.61; LEARMONTH 64, 240.40; WAUBRA 60, 326.45; DAYLESFORD 60, 319.88; BUNINYONG 52, 235.92; DUNNSTOWN 44, 113.86; HEPBURN 40, 91.07; NEWLYN 36, 94.93; Skipton 36, 87.11; Rokewood-Corindhap 32, 71.30; Beaufort 24, 59.33; Ballan 24, 57.95; Springbank 22, 69.10; Carngham-Linton 18, 43.09; Clunes 16, 45.61; Bungaree 12, 26.39; Creswick 8, 24.48
A GRADE
Maryborough Rovers 49 d Maldon 44
Natte Bealiba 61 d Harcourt 18
Avoca 59 d Lexton 45
Carisbrook 41 d Dunolly 23
Trentham 48 d Campbells Creek 33
Royal Park 45 d Talbot 17
Navarre 46 d Newstead 36
LADDER: CARISBROOK 62, 212.39; NATTE BEALIBA 60, 209.05; AVOCA 58, 184.14; LEXTON 48, 136.03; TRENTHAM 44, 102.42; MARYBOROUGH ROVERS 32, 94.75; DUNOLLY 32, 87.92; NAVARRE 28, 87.25; Harcourt 28, 76.77; Royal Park 20, 85.26; Maldon 12, 82.30; Newstead 12, 70.25; Talbot 8, 50.89; Campbells Creek 4, 57.84
B GRADE
Maldon 42 d Maryborough Rovers 29
Harcourt 35 d Natte Bealiba 28
Lexton 26 d Avoca 19
Carisbrook 49 d Dunolly 13
Trentham 35 d Campbells Creek 25
Royal Park 41 d Talbot 20
Navarre 34 d Newstead 32
LADDER: AVOCA 60, 177.36; NATTE BEALIBA 56, 176.26; LEXTON 52, 168.22; CARISBROOK 44, 175.68; HARCOURT 44, 140.68; MALDON 40, 141.79; ROYAL PARK 38, 119.82; NAVARRE 36, 104.30; Newstead 34, 99.36; Maryborough Rovers 16, 83.88; Trentham 16, 64.41; Campbells Creek 8, 41.51; Talbot 4, 47.93; Dunolly 0, 37.56
C GRADE
Maryborough Rovers 44 d Maldon 30
Natte Bealiba 25 d Harcourt 22
Avoca 47 d Lexton 34
Carisbrook 48 d Dunolly 12
Trentham 47 d Campbells Creek 11
Royal Park 45 d Talbot 19
Newstead 41 d Navarre 24
LADDER: AVOCA 60, 213.15; LEXTON 56, 156.93; TRENTHAM 52, 180.07; NEWSTEAD 50, 171.86; MARYBOROUGH ROVERS 46, 142.26; ROYAL PARK 44, 137.86; NAVARRE 28, 103.35; CARISBROOK 28, 91.78; Maldon 24, 107.28; Natte Bealiba 20, 86.21; Harcourt 20, 75.17; Campbells Creek 16, 59.56; Talbot 4, 42.23; Dunolly 0, 24.37
17/UNDER
Maldon 26 d Maryborough Rovers 6
Harcourt 22 d Natte Bealiba 19
Lexton 26 d Avoca 18
Carisbrook 25 d Dunolly 11
Campbells Creek 19 d Dunolly 11
Royal Park 32 d Talbot 26
LADDER: HARCOURT 60, 93.33; ROYAL PARK 56, 86.67; CARISBROOK 50, 73.33; NATTE BEALIBA 44, 66.67; NAVARRE 40, 57.14; NEWSTEAD 38, 53.33; MALDON 38, 50.00; LEXTON 36, 53.33; Talbot 34, 42.86; Maryborough Rovers 24, 33.33; Campbells Creek 12, 13.33; Avoca 12, 13.33
15/UNDER
Maryborough Rovers 16 d Maldon 14
Harcourt 33 d Natte Bealiba 19
Lexton 47 d Avoca 10
Carisbrook 23 d Dunolly 16
Campbells Creek 41 d Trentham 11
Royal Park 38 d Talbot 15
Navarre 23 v Newstead 23
LADDER: HARCOURT 64, 414.79; ROYAL PARK 56, 213.11; CARISBROOK 52, 168.67; NATTE BEALIBA 40, 118.73; NAVARRE 38, 134.18; NEWSTEAD 34, 113.03; MALDON 34, 90.33; LEXTON 32, 98.57; Talbot 32, 90.42; Maryborough Rovers 20, 75.73; Campbells Creek 20, 75.63; Avoca 14, 39.76; Dunolly 12, 75.97; Trentham 0, 16.05
13/UNDER
Maldon 27 d Maryborough 13
Harcourt 20 v Natte Bealiba 20
Avoca 22 d Lexton 17
Carisbrook 33 d Dunolly 15
Royal Park 20 d Talbot 17
Navarre 15 d Newstead 14
LADDER: HARCOURT 62, 93.33; NATTE BEALIBA 54, 80.00; AVOCA 52, 78.57; TALBOT 48, 73.33; CARISBROOK 44, 66.67; ROYAL PARK 44, 64.29; CAMPBELLS CREEK 32, 42.86; NEWSTEAD 28, 40.00; Dunolly 28, 40.00; Lexton 20, 26.67; Navarre 20, 21.43; Maldon 12, 13.33
11/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 16 d Harcourt 3
Avoca 17 d Lexton 12
Carisbrook 14 d Dunolly 9
Campbells Creek 15 d Trentham 4
Talbot 13 d Royal Park 4
Newstead 14 d Navarre 10
LADDER: CAMPBELLS CREEK 60, 93.33; NEWSTEAD 56, 80.00; CARISBROOK 52, 80.00; NATTE BEALIBA 50, 71.43; AVOCA 42, 57.14; NAVARRE 40, 60.00; DUNOLLY 32, 46.67; LEXTON 28, 40.00; Maldon 28, 35.71; Talbot 24, 33.33; Harcourt 20, 26.67; Royal Park 8, 6.67; Trentham 8, 6.67
