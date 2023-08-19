CHFL R17 wrap: Springbank minor premier, finals match-ups confirmed | details

Springbank is the Central Highlands Foootball League minor premier.
The Tigers finished percentage clear of reigning premier Gordon.
Springbank will now face Bungaree in a qualifying final.
After being on top of most of the season, Bungaree dropped to fourth after a three-point loss at Skipton at Bungaree on Saturday.
The Demons had an opportunity to snatch victory in the dying minutes after trailing all day, but a set shot was off line as the finished with 4.14.
Gordon will play Hepburn in the other qualifying final.
Skipton's close escape enabled it to finish sixth and set up an elimination final clash with a rampaging Dunnstown.
Carngham-Linton will meet Newlyn in the other elimination final.
Dunnstown thumped Newlyn by 53 points at Dunnstown and Carngham-Linton came from 33 points down at quarter time to defeat Clunes by 11 points
Learmonth, Buninyong, Gordon, Hepburn and Rokewood-Corindhap were the other winners.
Finals venues for Saturday and Sunday are yet to be announced.
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL: Springbank v Bungaree
ELIMINATION FINAL: Carngham-Linton v Newlyn
SUNDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL: Gordon v Hepburn
ELIMINATION FINAl: Skipton v Dunnstown
FINAL LADDER
SPRINGBANK 56, 174.19
GORDON 56, 170.49
HEPBURN 52, 183.30
BUNGAREE 52, 167.66
CARNGHAM-LINTON 48, 125.48
SKIPTON 48, 121.01
DUNNSTOWN 44, 179.91
NEWLYN 40, 116.84
Buninyong 32, 108.52
Learmonth 28, 104.31
Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 88.15
Clunes 20, 86.44
Creswick 16, 61.06
Daylesford 10, 54.72
Ballan 8, 41.19
Waubra 6, 51.60
Beaufort 4, 44.29
ROUND 17 DETAILS
Gordon 4.3 9.5 14.13 15.18 (108)
Ballan 2.1 2.3 3.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, Z.Ryan 2, B.Sutcliffe 2, D.McGuigan 1, T.Murphy 1, B.Griffiths 1, J.Clampit 1, B.Frazer 1; Ballan: B. Leahy 1, J.Bidwell 1, D.Kane 1, R.Bongart 1, H.Bongart 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Griffiths, H.Biggs, Z.Ryan, M.Griffiths, B.Frazer, D.Anderson; Ballan: H.Bongart, R.Bongart, H.Lyle, E.Shaw, D.Kane, L.Conlan
Skipton 2.1 5.1 5.3 6.5 (41)
Bungaree 1.3 1.8 3.11 4.14 (38)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, J.Cusack 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Peeters 1; Bungaree: T.Elliott 2, M.Geary 1, J.Murphy 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, D.Kilpatrick, J.Maddock, R.Monument, N.Strangio, S.Romeril; Bungaree: A.Milroy, M.Geary, T.Elliott, M.Lawless, J.Butler, I.Quick
Dunnstown 8.0 11.4 14.9 16.14 (110)
Newlyn 3.2 3.4 8.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 5, R.Walsh 3, M.Henderson 2, S.Mackie 2, F.Stevenson 2, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1; Newlyn: F.Hay 2, A.Rofe 1, J.Lee 1, S.Willmott 1, E.Currie 1, D.Fishwick 1, K.Prendergast 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, B.Cracknell, J.Leonard, C.Tangey, K.Forde, P.Britt; Newlyn: W.Lund, J.Labbett, F.Hay, C.Currie, M.Tilley, E.Currie
Buninyong 5.1 5.2 11.5 15.6 (96)
Daylesford 3.3 5.5 6.5 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Buninyong: D.Kelly 2, J.Rodgers 2, D.Micallef 2, M.Arnold 2, J.Milgate 1, M.Warner 1, T.Mookhoek 1, H.Givvens 1, N.Shell 1, A.Hart 1, A.Grant 1; Daylesford: T.Hunt 4, T.Maher 1, L.Said 1, T.Conroy 1, S.Naylor 1, H.Jarrad 1, T.Nesbitt 1
BEST - Buninyong: M.Warner, M.Arnold, T.Mookhoek, D.Sliwa, A.Domic, D.Kelly; Daylesford: B.Jones, T.Nesbitt, T.Hunt, C.Peart, J.Cummings, L.Jones
Rokewood Corindhap 2.3 5.10 9.14 18.17 (125)
Beaufort 1.0 1.2 4.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: M.Lockyer 5, M.Searl 5, T.Fagg 2, M.Aikman 2, J.Morgan 1, M.McLaughlin 1, M.Brehaut 1, P.Haberfield 1; Beaufort: A.Gerrard 1, T.Haase 1, R.Luke 1, C.Smith 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: E.Denouden, M.Aikman, M.Searl, M.Riding, M.Brehaut, M.Lockyer; Beaufort: C.Mahony, T.McKenzie, L.Cox, J.McDermott, T.Haase, F.Kellett
Carngham Linton 0.5 4.10 10.10 15.12 (102)
Clunes 6.2 9.3 12.5 14.7 (91)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: M.Knight 4, B.Doolan 3, T.Scoble 2, J.Foley 1, C.Lloyd 1, H.Butler 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 3, J.Simson 2, D.Robertson 2, D.Coon 2, D.Waldron 2, J.Robertson 1, D.Fazio 1, N.Clarke 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: C.Lloyd, K.Raven, J.Faull, M.Richardson, M.Knight, J.O'Brien; Clunes: C.Newton, J.Thompson, A.Riches, D.Fazio, J.Simson, M.Kasparian
Hepburn 1.1 6.3 9.7 13.10 (88)
Creswick 3.1 4.1 8.3 11.4 (70)
GOALS - Hepburn: N.Johns 3, J.Carrick 2, Q.Butt 2, J.Hogan 2, S.Tighe 2, B.Mckay 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 2, J.Antonio 2, J.Anagnostou 2, L.Ryan 1, R.Cox 1, J.Campbell-Brown 1, K.Irvan 1, D.Whitfield 1
BEST - Hepburn: N.Johns, B.Mckay, B.YANNER, B.Pedretti, M.Mckay, L.O'Halloran; Creswick: P.Taranto, L.Ryan, J.Antonio, E.Henderson, A.Sedgwick, J.Anagnostou
Learmonth 4.3 8.9 13.12 16.14 (110)
Waubra 0.0 2.0 3.5 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Learmonth: W.Green 3, M.Rowe 3, M.Judd 3, D.Folkes 3, D.Anderson 2, C.Kimber 1, O.Ross 1; Waubra: B.Green 4, T.Ford 1, N.Moran 1, J.Lukich 1, B.Colligan 1, J.Knights 1, D.Jenkins 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, H.Crawley, W.Green, K.Swan, M.Judd, M.Harbour; Waubra: B.Colligan, B.Green, P.Feaver, H.Roscoe, J.Knights, D.Jenkins
