The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

CHFL R17 wrap: Springbank minor premier, finals match-ups confirmed | details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton's Jacob Maddock and his Bungaree opponent Ambose Gillett each managed a smile in this contest at Bungaree on Saturday. Maddock would end the day with the biggest smile as the Emus scraped home. Picture by Kate Healy.
Skipton's Jacob Maddock and his Bungaree opponent Ambose Gillett each managed a smile in this contest at Bungaree on Saturday. Maddock would end the day with the biggest smile as the Emus scraped home. Picture by Kate Healy.

Springbank is the Central Highlands Foootball League minor premier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.