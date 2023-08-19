Buninyong, Dunnstown, Learmonth and Waubra will be the venues for the first week of Central Highlands Football League final.
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Buninyong
Under-15: Beaufort v Skipton 9.15am
Under-18: Beaufort v Gordon 10.45am
Reserves: Learmonth v Dunnstown 12.35pm
Seniors: Springbank v Bungaree 2.35pm
ELIMINATION FINAL at Dunnstown
Under-15: Ballan v Learmonth 9.15am
Under-18: Bungaree v Skipton 10.45am
Reserves Newlyn v Buninyong 12.35pm
Seniors: Carngham Linton v Newlyn 2.35pm
SUNDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Learmonth
Under-15: Rokewood Corindhap v Springbank 9.15am
Under-18: Springbank v Learmonth 10.45am
Reserves: Bungaree v Springbank 12.35pm
Seniors: Gordon v Hepburn 2.35pm
ELIMINATION FINAL at Waubra
Under-15: Daylesford vs Gordon 9.15am
Under-18: Daylesford v Rokewood Corindhap 10.45am
Reserves: Clunes v Creswick 12.35pm
Seniors: Skipton v Dunnstown 2.35pm
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
