Delivering for the region after Comm Games disappointment

The Commonwealth Games debacle came to an end on Saturday, with the state government announcing it would spend $380 million of Victorian taxpayer dollars to sever its contract.
Now Ballarat is left to pick up the pieces.
Reporter Nieve Walton spoke to the city's leaders, who said they would be pushing to ensure key promises are still delivered for our region. They include upgrades to Eureka Stadium and a new athletics facility to replace Llanberris.
The government also needs to provide certainty around the future of the former saleyards site.
Reporter Bryan Hoadley visited The Market Hotel this week, who are in limbo awaiting a decision on the future of the site. They told The Courier they had accelerated investment in their hotel in anticipation of the Games, but now had no way forward and fear the saleyards will stay vacant for another decade.
Onto a positive note, reporter Alex Dalziel visited one of the city's leading manufacturers this week, FMP's Bendix, who has recently invested more than $1 million at its Delacombe facility. The manufacturer has been operating in Ballarat since 1995, making braking components for the automotive industry.
It's great recognition of FMP's commitment to Ballarat, with the company's Nigel Ward saying the city's lifestyle appealed to its staff, some of whom have worked there for more than 25 years.
"When you can couple that with a good employer that can give you job security and a lifestyle over many years ... I think that is why Ballarat is a good fit," he said.
Finally, Book Week begins today around Australia, a week that parents either love or loathe. Reporter Michelle Smith spent time at Mount Pleasant Primary School, where the school held a costume swap, helping families get organised.
The event aimed to make Book Week more accessible for the school community, particularly when household finances are tight amid cost of living pressures, and parents are time poor. The school now plans to host an event for the whole community next year (which this parent can vouch, will be well received).
Until next week, thanks for your continued support of The Courier. I'm off to prep my kids' book week costumes.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.