One of the CHFL's best players and most influential forwards will miss the finals after suffering a season-ending injury.
Gordon coach and centre half forward Adam Toohey damaged a shoulder AC joint against Ballan at Gordon on Saturday.
He was injured early in the last quarter and taken to hospital for assessment..
Toohey had kicked six goals to help the reigning premier set up a 73-point win.
It is a massive setback for Gordon and shattering for Toohey.
OTHER NEWS
He is in first season coaching in his own right, having led Gordon to last year's flag in a coaching partnership with Ron Watt.
Toohey kicked 11 goals in last year's finals series, with five against Springbank in a qualifying final and six against the Tigers in the grand final.
He has again been Gordon's leading goalkicker, finishing the home and away season with 65.
Some 32 of these have come in the past seven games, highlighting how much he will be missed.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.