The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: shoulder injury rules out key forward for finals

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the CHFL's best players and most influential forwards will miss the finals after suffering a season-ending injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.