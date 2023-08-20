A new food offering has found a permanent home on Sturt Street.
The owner of Woodside Food and Co Oz Turgut has partnered with Midtown Cellars owner Jonny Driver which started as a wishful conversation over a beer.
"We were talking about this as a dream when I was sitting [at Midtown]," Mr Turgut said.
"I think it was a good push forward, moving in here and starting the collaboration with Jonny."
"We both value the same things and it's one of the best collaborations that I have done so far."
Mr Turgut's food truck is parked out the back of Midtown Cellars and offers take-away and dine in food.
Some of the menu items might be recognised as Turkish, but Mr Turgut preferred to label the food truck Levantine Cuisine.
He said this covered food influences from the Middle East, the top of Africa and parts of Italy and Spain.
"People think Turkish food is just kebabs, but it's not," Mr Turgut said.
"That is what I'm trying to prove to people, there are lots of flavours and tons of fresh produce."
Mr Turgut comes from a fine dining background, he is French trained and has previously worked in Melbourne.
He said this was the first time he has made this kind of food outside of the family home and said he has enjoyed going back to his heritage and background.
"I tried to make it as authentic as possible," Mr Turgut said.
"Whenever I talk to my mum over the phone, we always talk about the food, we talk about recipes and how I can make it better."
The customer interactions have been an added bonus Mr Turgut has loved.
"I'm the only person who prepares every single dish from scratch, so I can say that's me on the table," he said.
"When working in a restaurant there's multiple people who do a tiny bit of each element."
"You can't claim that's your dish ... there's no soul in it."
Mr Turgut said he loved the interaction and seeing people enjoy the food.
Mr Driver said it was great to finally be able to add in house food options to the bar.
"We're walking in on a Friday and it smells like delicious food, not just split beer," he said.
Mr Driver said it was great to see smiling faces on some of his regulars.
"We both have very similar sort of outlooks on business and we do stuff to make people happy," he said.
"I could tell that with Oz straightaway, it wasn't just about let's go and sell as much stuff and become as big as we can."
"It's all about bringing people in and giving them a good service."
The food truck is open Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm and when trivia is running at the bar.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
