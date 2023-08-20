The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL

Central Highlands finals locked in after last round thrillers

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 20 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't just the AFL where the Crows lost a heartbreaker, but at least in the Central Highlands Netball League the Crows of the A Grade Beaufort kind can look forward to a finals series, unlike the Adelaide counterparts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.