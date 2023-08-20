It wasn't just the AFL where the Crows lost a heartbreaker, but at least in the Central Highlands Netball League the Crows of the A Grade Beaufort kind can look forward to a finals series, unlike the Adelaide counterparts.
On Saturday, Beaufort's nothing to lose attitude almost bore fruit against a powerful Rokewood-Corindhap, coming from nine goals down in the last quarter to almost snatch the contest and confirm a top four position.
It wasn't quite to be though as the Grasshoppers confirmed second spot on the ladder with a gutsy 56-53 win.
For Rokewood-Corindhap co-coach Libby Denouden, it was the result that was the culmination of a season of hard work, but she had nothing but praise for the Beaufort team.
"They were a good hard team to play against," she said. "They had quality at each end tall shooters and defenders.
"First quarter was close but we held the lead for most of the game. I think we got up by nine in the last quarter but they threw everything at us in the first five minutes of the last quarter and made it incredibly tight.
"We were able to steady late though and it was a really good win in the end."
The Grasshoppers will now meet Springbank in the qualifying final. It''s a team they are well acquainted with having met them just last round.
"We've had a good lead into finals, Springbank last week was good for us. It was great to have some really tough teams to meet," Denouden saud.
"Springbank was a tough one last week, we had some torrential rain for some of it, but if it's dry it will be a completely different game.
"For us though, it's about us playing our game no matter who we play, everytime we get caught up in another team's style it penalises us."
Daylesford hung onto its fourth position, despite a second successive loss, this time at the hands of Buninyong.
The Bulldogs have now dropped games to finalists Newlyn and Buninyong in the last two weeks of the season, but hung onto fourth position thanks to Beaufort's defeat.
In some respects, it might be the perfect scenario for Daylesford meeting Learmonth in a qualifying final as it means, even if it goes down next weekend, it can't be elimination and it won't clash with the Lakies again until a possible grand final.
But coach Carly Post has a lot of work to do over the next two weeks to get her side back into form, as a likely semi-final with Beaufort will be a tough game.
All credit in the weekend's clash has to go to Buninyong, who dominated throughout with a 63-49 win. The confidence has built in the premiers' camp the past few rounds and a result like this will do wonders for them as they approach another finals campaign.
Buninyong's opponent in next Sunday's elimination final in Newlyn. As expected, the Cats got the job done in fine style over Dunnstown, winning 52-30. Of all the games next weekend, this one looks the most evenly matched.
The feel-good story of the final round came in the clash between Carngham-Linton and Clunes with Carngham-Linton finally breaking through for their first, and ultimately only, win of the season.
The 49-40 win was richly deserved for the Saints who have been so close on a number of occasions this season.
At the other end of the table, Learmonth affirmed its favouritsm for the premiership with a demolition of Waubra, slamming home 90 goals in a rout.
Gordon did enough to confirm its top eight position with a solid 47-32 win over Ballan, while Creswick produced one of its best performances of the season, downing Hepburn 50-40.
In the final game, Bungaree could take some solace that it is the best of the rest, winning the battle for ninth over Skipton 53-37.
OTHER NEWS
QUALIFYING FINAL at Buninyong
A grade: Learmonth v Daylesford 3pm
B grade: Learmonth v Newlyn 1.45pm
C grade: Buninyong v Ballan 12.30pm
D grade: Gordon v Newlyn 11.30am
17/under: Hepburn v Bungaree 10.35am
15/under: Springbank v Ballan 9.40am
13/under: Gordon v Daylesford 8.45am
ELIMINATION FINAL at Dunnstown
A grade: Beaufort v Gordon 3pm
B grade: Bungaree v Skipton 1.45pm
C grade: Bungaree v Beaufort 12.30pm
D grade: Clunes v Ballan 11.30am
17/under: Springbank v Gordon 10.35am
15/under: Hepburn v Waubra 9.40am
13/under: Buninyong v Newlyn 8.45am
QUALIFYING FINAL at Learmonth
A grade Rokewood-Corindhap v Springbank 3pm
B grade: Clunes v Springbank 1.45pm
C grade: Gordon v Learmonth 12.30pm
D grade: Rokewood-Corindhap v Learmonth 11.30am
17/under: Learmonth v Skipton 10.35am
15/under: Buninyong v Newlyn 9.40am
13/under: Learmonth v Waubra 8.45am
ELIMINATION FINAL at Waubra
A grade: Buninyong v Newlyn 3pm
B grade: Buninyong v Ballan 1.45pm
C grade: Clunes v Newlyn 12.30pm
D grade: Bungaree v Beaufort 11.30am
17/under: Newlyn v Dunnstown 10.35am
15/under: Carngham-Linton v Learmonth 9.40am
13/under: Dunnstown v Hepburn 8.45am
