On paper, the Ballarat Football Netball League's A Grade fixture looked lopsided this weekend and that is exactly how it panned out with five of the six finalists doing the job in convincing style.
With the other finals-bound team, North Ballarat, having a bye, the fixture looked decidedly one-sided.
The closest match of the round between Sebastopol and Ballarat with the Burra getting the job done 60-37.
This game came down to the shooting of the Sebastopol team who shot at over 80 per cent throughout the game, while Ballarat struggled to make the most of its opportunities, going at around about 65 per cent for the contest.
In other matches, Lake Wendouree's mid-court was the key driver in its victory over East Point. The Lakers affected plenty of turnovers throughout the game and setting up both goal shooter Melanie Allen who remarkably hit 32 of her 33 shots on the day.
While East Point's goalers did their bit, shooting accurately as well, the lack of supply was the big difference here in the 68-33 result.
Darley continued its march to the top of the table with a convincing 71-20 win over Melton.
While it wasn't Darley's biggest score of the season, the defensive aspect of the contest will be the most pleasing for the coaching staff as the likes of Lucy Taylor and Holly Barrett gave their team plenty of looks up the court.
Redan was another convincing winner, too strong for Melton South 68-26 while as expected, Sunbury had a day out against Bacchus Marsh, almost hitting 100 goals in the thumping 98-21 result.
OTHER NEWS
While the penultimate round was a bit flat, there are two blockbusters fixtured in the final round of the season next weekend.
First placed Darley goes up against third place Sunbury. Should Sunbury go down, the winner of the clash between Sebastopol and Redan will take the valuable third spot on the ladder.
