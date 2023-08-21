Ballarat City deserved an opportunity to get off the bottom of the NPL3 ladder, given their strong second half of the season, but a 10-man team were denied in a thrilling final round contest in a 12-goal thriller.
City gave up a three goal lead in the second half on Saturday, conceding the last five goals of the contest against North Sunshine Eagles, going down 7-5.
Leading 4-2 ,thanks to a brace from Kenta Futami, and goals from Daniel Angeleski and Michael Trigger, City extended its break through Trigger again, just after half time.
But the attacking nature of the contest proved irresistible. North Sunshine pulled back two goals in the 58th and 60th minute, but it was ultimately the sending off of Xagai Douhadji in the 68th minute after a second yellow card in the space of two minutes, that had the biggest effect.
Suddenly, with just a one-goal lead, Ballarat City was vulnerable as the Eagles got their tail up.
City managed to hold up for nine minutes as the Eagles attacked, but eventually the dam wall broke with goals in the 77th, 78th and 85th minute sealing a miraculous win for the home side, confirming their third position on the table.
For Ballarat City, season 2023 has been a year of what if's. The team was miles off the pace early in the year and, while providing some great results in the second half of the year, were always fighting against the tide, ultimately falling short of their goals.
It is expected they will be relegated to State League 1 next season, but on recent form, and if the team stays together under Michael Trigger, they should have the quality to return to NPL3 very soon afterwards.
Ballarat City's women's team had a competition-wide bye due to the Women's World Cup final being played on Sunday.
OTHER SPORT
Already assured of a position in State League 3 for next season, the Sebastopol Vikings are finishing the year in style, hanging on for a 3-2 victory over Fawkner.
The Vikings complete their season on the road next weekend against Craigieburn City.
Meanwhile, Ballarat has fallen to eighth on the State League 5 ladder after a 3-1 defeat by Deakin University in the second last game of the season on Saturday.
A goal in the 30th minute from Eli Bolt, his 18th of the season, had Ballarat up-and-about early, but that was the only joy for the team.
Two goals conceded right on the stroke of half-time gave the home-side the momentum at the break with the final nail in the coffin coming in the 69th minute.
Ballarat has just one game to go in the season. It hits the road to face Bendigo City in the final round. Bendigo is set for a top-four finish, having slammed home nine goals at the weekend against Wyndham and will provide a stern test for Ballarat to conclude the year.
Forest and Ballarat North United Black have set the stage for what looks like being a terrific finals series with convincing wins in the penultimate round of Ballarat District Soccer Association.
Both teams couldn't have been more impressive at the weekend in their 6-0 victories, United clearing a quality opponent in Creswick in outstanding fashion, while Forest running Victoria Park all over the ground in its big win.
The other matches of the round were thrillers with Maryborough picking up its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Daylesford. The win was sealed in the 87th minute when Thomas Clinton slammed him his 10th goal of the season.
The other result saw Bacchus Marsh produce one of its best performances of the season, coming from two goals down against Vikings at half time to force a 2-2 draw.
The women's competition saw big wins to both Forest Rangers and Ballarat.
