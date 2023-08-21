Only a disaster in the last game of the season can displace WestVic's from State League 1 next season after an outstanding win on the road against Werribee.
Two goals from playing coach Kate Van Der Schyff and singles to each of Mikenna Papworth and Jenny Zhou were enough to give WestVic a hard-fought 4-2 victory and temporarily push it up to fifth on the ladder.
While they face a tough last round test against third-placed Yarra Valley to round off the season, the two successive wins late in the season should be enough to see them avoid the bottom three positions.
Van Der Schyff said she was thrilled to get reward for the efforts late in the season
"It was a great result, it was a really good team win," she said.
"We led from the start. I thought the first quarter was a bit off but we fired up early in the second quarter.
"We went in 2-1 up at half time and really put the foot down in the third quarter and got those two goals."
Van Der Schyff said after a tough run in the middle of the year, she was delighted with the way the team had finished the season.
"It was a really tough four or five rounds, I think the scorelines weren't reflective of our performances, we were never getting blown away," she said.
"It's been a roller coaster season, we've had our ups and down, but to be sitting fifth right now is a fair result. It's the best we've ever finished in State League 1."
MORE SPORT
She said expected regardless of position, the team would need to find enough players to fill a reserves side next season if it wants to remain in the top grade.
"That's our big challenge now, we deserve to be in State League 1. We've definitely got enough talent in Ballarat, but we know it's a big commitment and it's a big season.
"Hopefully we can get some of our young players to join us next year so we can field a second team."
A draw at home will be enough to secure a position outside the bottom three, but even a loss, provided it's not big, should also be enough to remain.
The final round sees Knox - also on 19 points - clash with Werribee - 17 points. Should Werribee take the points and move to 20, WestVic's four goal better goal difference should be enough to see them finish fifth or sixth.
