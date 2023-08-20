As the cost of living pinches households, a well known Ballarat gardener will be sharing tips on the best ways to grow your own food.
John "Ditchy" Ditchburn will be teaching two sessions over the next two weeks about growing your own seedlings.
He said this can be catered to anyone from beginners to people with minimal space and people with lots of space.
Mr Ditchburn will share his decades of experience growing food in Ballarat.
"Ballarat's season is usually about six weeks later than Melbourne," he said.
"There is a planting guide on my Urban Food Garden website which is specifically factored for Ballarat weather."
This first session is a 45 minute talk as part of the monthly classes by Smart Living Ballarat.
The sessions are subsidised by Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions and City of Ballarat so attendance is free.
This month's talk will be held on Wednesday, August 23 from 12:30pm at the Ballarat South Community Hub, behind Phoenix P-12 Community College.
There will also be a live stream on social media.
Smart Living Ballarat coordinator Ellen Burns said she wanted to run the session because of how much the cost of living is affecting resident's buying power at the supermarkets.
"A lot of people are struggling with food security and cost of living at the moment and I wanted to make it really accessible for people to be able to grow their own food," she said.
"Hopefully this session can empower people to grow in their own garden."
Ms Burns said often produce in the supermarket is priced higher because it is hard to transport rather than being hard to grow.
"Even if you live in an apartment, you can usually grow some herbs or salad greens," she said.
"They're the things you need to pick really fresh and eat really fresh and that's reflected in the price at the supermarket."
"Those things can be really expensive and yet they're really easy to grow at home."
For growers looking for a more hands on approach Mr Ditchburn will be hosting a two and a half hour workshop at the start of September.
He said this session is a "more comprehensive theory on growing your own seedlings".
Mr Ditchburn said he has been growing his own food since he was 16 and said it was rewarding to be able to eat something you had grown yourself.
"It gets you back in contact with nature and the microbiome environment of the backyard which is actually quite spectacular if you look close enough."
The session costs $45 which includes the materials needed to grow the seedlings at home or $35 for the talk.
The session will be held on September 2nd at 1.30pm in Soldiers Hill.
To book email urbanfoodgarden2@gmail.com
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
