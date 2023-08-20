The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

John Ditchburn shares knowledge to grow own food in Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
August 21 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the cost of living pinches households, a well known Ballarat gardener will be sharing tips on the best ways to grow your own food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.