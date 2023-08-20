So after 17 home and away rounds, this is how the ladder finished up:
So after 17 home and away rounds, this is how the ladder finished up:
SPRINGBANK 56, 174.19
GORDON 56, 170.49
HEPBURN 52, 183.30
BUNGAREE 52, 167.66
CARNGHAM-LINTON 48, 125.48
SKIPTON 48, 121.01
DUNNSTOWN 44, 179.91
NEWLYN 40, 116.84
Buninyong 32, 108.52
Learmonth 28, 104.31
Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 88.15
Clunes 20, 86.44
Creswick 16, 61.06
Daylesford 10, 54.72
Ballan 8, 41.19
Waubra 6, 51.60
Beaufort 4, 44.29
Now it is time for finals.
Springbank goes into the Central Highlands Football League finals as minor premier and premiership favourite.
The Tigers have earned the billing with a 13-game winning streak and wins over Gordon and Hepburn - their biggest threats in the premiership race - in the last month of the home and away season.
Springbank also enters the finals freshened up.
While coach Andrew Challis and his charges rested up on Saturday with a bye, fellow finalists had to deal with heavy grounds, close tussles and some notable injuries.
Springbank will face Bungaree in a qualifying final at Buninyong on Saturday, with the Demons having been on the end of a three-point loss to Skipton in muddy conditions at Bungaree in the final home and away round of the season.
OTHER CHFL NEWS
The defeat dropped the Demons, which were on top for much of the season, to fourth.
Skipton made all the frontrunning, getting away to a 17-point lead by half-time.
While not a big margin, it was a significant margin in a low-scoring affair in which an inaccurate Bungaree had 1.8 on the board.
The Demons slowly worked their way back. Skipton opened up the margin to 11 points with the first goal of the last quarter and then came the final charge by Bungaree.
Bungaree had a couple opportunities to grab the lead for the first time in the game, including one inside the last minute, but again it could not convert.
It was just the result Skipton needed going into an elimination final against Dunnstown at Waubra on Sunday.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said he was really proud of the way his players had handled a tight finish.
He said the Emus had been in similar situations several times this year and it had been satisfying to again get the job done.
Banwell said the first quarter had been telling, with Skipton leading after holding Bungaree to one goal when it had the advantage of a breeze.
He said they always expected the Demons to finish hard.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons would not dwell on the loss.
He said despite the result, they had once again shown they were always in games.
"We're always going to be thereabouts.
"We have some work to do, but the spirit is good.
"We'll dust this off quickly. We've known we've been going to finals for a while. It's here and that's where our focus is."
Waight said Bungaree had achieved what they had set out to do by securing the double chance in the first week of the finals.
"The season starts again now. We've given ourselves a chance and we're ready to have a crack at it," he said.
The other finals match-ups will see Carngham-Linton facing Newlyn in an elimination final at Dunnstown on Saturday and Gordon against Hepburn in a qualifying final at Learmonth on Sunday.
Skipton 2.1 5.1 5.3 6.5 (41)
Bungaree 1.3 1.8 3.11 4.14 (38)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, J.Cusack 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Peeters 1; Bungaree: T.Elliott 2, M.Geary 1, J.Murphy 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, D.Kilpatrick, J.Maddock, R.Monument, N.Strangio, S.Romeril; Bungaree: A.Milroy, M.Geary, T.Elliott, M.Lawless, J.Butler, I.Quick
Dunnstown has given Newlyn plenty to think about going into the CHFL finals.
Towners against exerted their power with a 53-point win over Newlyn at Dunnstown.
Each now prepares for elimination finals - Dunnstown against Skipton and Newlyn against Carngham-Linton.
Dunnstown will take plenty of confidence into the finals after stringing together seven wins in a row.
Admittedly only one of them - a 92-point annihilation of Carngham-Linton to start the run - has been against a top eight team, but it has been the way Dunnstown has won that has caught the eye.
The Towners have been aggressive offensively with scores of more than 100 points in their past four outings.
While Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins will not be drawn into comparisons between last year when the Towners reached a preliminary final and this season, he acknowledged that players from the 2022 campaign will have reaped benefits from that experience.
He said one of the key messages to those players was to take what that had learned in those games and into thge upcomoing finals series.
"For a lot of our players that was their first taste of finals at senior level and they'll be better for that experience.
"Finals are so much different to home and away footy. The pressure goes up.
"We need to keep doing what we've doing and give it our best shot," Wilkins said.
Dunnstown 8.0 11.4 14.9 16.14 (110)
Newlyn 3.2 3.4 8.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 5, R.Walsh 3, M.Henderson 2, S.Mackie 2, F.Stevenson 2, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1; Newlyn: F.Hay 2, A.Rofe 1, J.Lee 1, S.Willmott 1, E.Currie 1, D.Fishwick 1, K.Prendergast 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, B.Cracknell, J.Leonard, C.Tangey, K.Forde, P.Britt; Newlyn: W.Lund, J.Labbett, F.Hay, C.Currie, M.Tilley, E.Currie
Even a conservative approach by Gordon did not stop the reigning premier running away with a sizeable 73-point win over Ballan at Gordon.
The Eagles were missing almost half their regular line-up - hoping to get to the finals without any more injury concerns.
That appeared to be working until early in the last term when coach Adam Toohey ran into trouble with a shoulder injury.
He will now miss the finals.
Toohey kicked six goals, emphasising how much he will be missed.
Harley Bongart had a stand-out game for Ballan, knocking up getting possessions as the Blues' season came to an end.
Gordon 4.3 9.5 14.13 15.18 (108)
Ballan 2.1 2.3 3.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, Z.Ryan 2, B.Sutcliffe 2, D.McGuigan 1, T.Murphy 1, B.Griffiths 1, J.Clampit 1, B.Frazer 1; Ballan: B. Leahy 1, J.Bidwell 1, D.Kane 1, R.Bongart 1, H.Bongart 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Griffiths, H.Biggs, Z.Ryan, M.Griffiths, B.Frazer, D.Anderson; Ballan: H.Bongart, R.Bongart, H.Lyle, E.Shaw, D.Kane, L.Conlan
A six-goal third quarter was enough to set up victory for Buninyong at Daylesford
The Bombers took and 30-point lead into the last term and while Daylesford responded with vigour Buninyong was able to match everything thrown at it.
This gave Buninyong eight wins for the season and the spot on the ladder few want - ninth, one position away from playing finals.
Mitch Warner rounded out a strong year for the Bombers, earning a place in their best players for the ninth time.
In a year he has established himself as one of the competition's best big men, Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones was once again prominent.
Buninyong 5.1 5.2 11.5 15.6 (96)
Daylesford 3.3 5.5 6.5 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Buninyong: D.Kelly 2, J.Rodgers 2, D.Micallef 2, M.Arnold 2, J.Milgate 1, M.Warner 1, T.Mookhoek 1, H.Givvens 1, N.Shell 1, A.Hart 1, A.Grant 1; Daylesford: T.Hunt 4, T.Maher 1, L.Said 1, T.Conroy 1, S.Naylor 1, H.Jarrad 1, T.Nesbitt 1
BEST - Buninyong: M.Warner, M.Arnold, T.Mookhoek, D.Sliwa, A.Domic, D.Kelly; Daylesford: B.Jones, T.Nesbitt, T.Hunt, C.Peart, J.Cummings, L.Jones
Rokewood-Corindhap consigned Beaufort to the wooden spoon at Beaufort.
The Grasshoppers has not had a great year with just five wins, but they were still far too accomplished for the Crows.
The visitors had the game under control at the midway point, but finished it off powerfully with nine last-quarter goals.
Michael Lockyer and Michael Searl each booted five goals.
It will be interesting to see if Searl plays on after the veteran made an unexpected comeback by joining Rokewood-Corindhap this season.
Beaufort went through the season without a win, but did have two draws.
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.3 5.10 9.14 18.17 (125)
Beaufort 1.0 1.2 4.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 5, M.Searl 5, T.Fagg 2, M.Aikman 2, J.Morgan 1, M.McLaughlin 1, M.Brehaut 1, P.Haberfield 1; Beaufort: A.Gerrard 1, T.Haase 1, R.Luke 1, C.Smith 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: E.Denouden, M.Aikman, M.Searl, M.Riding, M.Brehaut, M.Lockyer; Beaufort: C.Mahony, T.McKenzie, L.Cox, J.McDermott, T.Haase, F.Kellett
Carngham-Linton overcame a sluggish start to defeat Clunes by 11 points.
It was another frustrating day for the Magpies, which have consistently pushed some of the competition's better sides before falling short.
Clunes could not have hoped for a better start with six goals in the first quarter to lead by 33 points and then still have a 23-point advantage at half-time.
The Saints, which had Brad McDonald and Wayne Bruty as late withdrawals, responded as a team playing finals needed to to run down the Magpies with a five-goal last quarter.
Importantly for Carngham-Linton, Nick O'Brien performed well in his first game back from injury.
Carngham Linton 0.5 4.10 10.10 15.12 (102)
Clunes 6.2 9.3 12.5 14.7 (91)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: M.Knight 4, B.Doolan 3, T.Scoble 2, J.Foley 1, C.Lloyd 1, H.Butler 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 3, J.Simson 2, D.Robertson 2, D.Coon 2, D.Waldron 2, J.Robertson 1, D.Fazio 1, N.Clarke 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: C.Lloyd, K.Raven, J.Faull, M.Richardson, M.Knight, J.O'Brien; Clunes: C.Newton, J.Thompson, A.Riches, D.Fazio, J.Simson, M.Kasparian
Creswick gave Hepburn a scare at Creswick, getting within 18 points.
The Wickers led early and stood firm even when Hepburn stepped it up with five goals in the second term.
Creswick closed within a kick in the last term, but the Burras were too accomplished.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said it was a strong finish to the season.
"Everything fell into place. If you're going to lose, that's what you want to see."
He said it was a performance which help sell the club to prospective recruits.
Hepburn 1.1 6.3 9.7 13.10 (88)
Creswick 3.1 4.1 8.3 11.4 (70)
GOALS - Hepburn: N.Johns 3, J.Carrick 2, Q.Butt 2, J.Hogan 2, S.Tighe 2, B.McKay 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 2, J.Antonio 2, J.Anagnostou 2, L.Ryan 1, R.Cox 1, J.Campbell-Brown 1, K.Irvan 1, D.Whitfield 1
BEST - Hepburn: N.Johns, B.Mckay, B.Yanner, B.Pedretti, M.McKay, L.O'Halloran; Creswick: P.Taranto, L.Ryan, J.Antonio, E.Henderson, A.Sedgwick, J.Anagnostou
Learmonth had a consolation win over arch-rival Waubra.
The Roos did not start hitting the scoreboard until after half-time and by then it was too late as they lost by 41 points.
Waubra was hounded injuries right to the end, with Riley Petrascu dislocating a knee cap.
Learmonth's Cam Kimber reinforced his status as one of the competition's recruits of the year.
Learmonth 4.3 8.9 13.12 16.14 (110)
Waubra 0.0 2.0 3.5 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Learmonth: W.Green 3, M.Rowe 3, M.Judd 3, D.Folkes 3, D.Anderson 2, C.Kimber 1, O.Ross 1; Waubra: B.Green 4, T.Ford 1, N.Moran 1, J.Lukich 1, B.Colligan 1, J.Knights 1, D.Jenkins 1
BEST - Learmonth: C.Kimber, H.Crawley, W.Green, K.Swan, M.Judd, M.Harbour; Waubra: B.Colligan, B.Green, P.Feaver, H.Roscoe, J.Knights, D.Jenkins
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Buninyong
Under-15: Beaufort v Skipton 9.15am
Under-18: Beaufort v Gordon 10.45am
Reserves: Learmonth v Dunnstown 12.35pm
Seniors: Springbank v Bungaree 2.35pm
ELIMINATION FINAL at Dunnstown
Under-15: Ballan v Learmonth 9.15am
Under-18: Bungaree v Skipton 10.45am
Reserves Newlyn v Buninyong 12.35pm
Seniors: Carngham Linton v Newlyn 2.35pm
SUNDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Learmonth
Under-15: Rokewood Corindhap v Springbank 9.15am
Under-18: Springbank v Learmonth 10.45am
Reserves: Bungaree v Springbank 12.35pm
Seniors: Gordon v Hepburn 2.35pm
ELIMINATION FINAL at Waubra
Under-15: Daylesford vs Gordon 9.15am
Under-18: Daylesford v Rokewood Corindhap 10.45am
Reserves: Clunes v Creswick 12.35pm
Seniors: Skipton v Dunnstown 2.35pm
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.