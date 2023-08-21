It was built as a match between the two best sides in the BFLW competition, but Darley made sure it was all one-way traffic as it eclipsed Redan in the qualifying final.
The Lions were completely outplayed from the start, conceding just one point in the opening half as they opened up a 42-point lead at the main break.
Led by a best-on-ground performance from Lilli Condon and another five-goal haul from Kim Bessell, Darley ran away to a convincing 14.13 (97) to 3.1 (19) win.
The win sets up a second semi final next weekend with Lake Wendouree which was too polished for Carisbrook, winning 7.9 (51) to 1.1 (7).
It took until the last quarter for Carisbrook to get on the board as the Lakers kicked the first six goals on the match to win well.
For Carisbrook, it's an end to the season, while the Lakers have at least two matches still to come.
Redan's defeat to Darley puts it into a knock-out situation from here. They meet East Point in first semi-final after the Dragons thumped Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68) to 1.3 (9).
This game was also put to bed by half-time with the Dragons opening up a 40-point lead at the half, also holding their opponents scoreless.
East Point coach Mick Conville said a finals win was a just reward for his team who had really only come together at the start of the season.
"We've improved as the year has gone on. All I can ask is that they go out and do their best," he said.
"It's a testament to the girls, we didn't even have a team at the start of the year, so to get to where we've got to is already a win in my opinion.
"We're going alright and we've improved each week, that's all any of us can ask of one another. They get out, they all train hard. This is the best group I've had in terms of people coming to training, they want to learn. I can't ask anymore from this group of players."
Conville said he rapt in the way his team continued to play, even when the result was known a long way out.
"It's the best time to learn during a game, we ask the girls on backing themselves, don't go back into your shell and that's what they did today. It was a pleasing result."
First semi-final
Redan v East Point (City Oval)
Second semi-final
Darley v Lake Wendouree (Maddingly Park)
