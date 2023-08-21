A new opportunity to be part of Ballarat's prominent art scene on Lydiard Street is open for applications.
An empty space in between the Art Space and the Mining Exchange has been coined the 'Arts Hub'. Previously it had been known as the Mining Exchange shopfronts.
It will be a space for an artist to be in residency and spend either three or six months working on a long term project.
"It's a fantastic opportunity," City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said.
He said when we are talking about the livability of our city, we are often speaking about buildings or infrastructure.
"It's the creatives which bring the heart and soul, the life, the colour and the vibe into our community."
Cr Hudson said it was great to see artists able to activate spaces which are not used as often.
Artists involved in other residency-like programs in Ballarat including Evolve have told The Courier how important it is to have spaces in town to create, especially spaces open to the public.
Holly Would, an artist involved in TBH studio in The Bridge Mall, said it was important for creatives to share their work.
"Otherwise, people just don't know that we exist," she said.
"Art is for sharing, it creates connections with other human beings."
This new Art Hub is one of our art pathways run by Creative Ballarat, this will be the first residency.
Other pathways include Backspace, a part of the Art Gallery, ArtSpace and Unicorn Lane exhibitions.
More details about the Art Hub residency program and how to apply are available on the Creative Ballarat website, applications close September 17.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.