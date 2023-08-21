The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

New residency on Lydiard Street open for applications

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
August 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new opportunity to be part of Ballarat's prominent art scene on Lydiard Street is open for applications.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.